Since 2017, West Virginia has been designated a state of high incidence of Lyme disease. Due to the high forestation and outdoors activities that heighten throughout the summer, it is important for residents to take precautions throughout these warmer months.
In 2021, West Virginia saw a rate of 100.14 new Lyme disease cases per 100,000 residents – one of the highest in the nation.
Unsurprisingly, these rates tend to increase during the spring and summer months as residents become more active.
“As the weather becomes warmer, I urge West Virginia residents to take precautions outdoors in areas where ticks are most commonly found,” said Matthew Christiansen, commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health and State Health Officer. “Remember to check yourself, pets, gear and clothing for ticks after spending time outside.”
Though Lyme disease is the most prominent tick-borne illness within West Virginia, it is important for residents to be aware of some other diseases ticks can carry. This includes Anaplasmosis, Rocky Mountain Spotted fever, and Ehrlichiosis.
These diseases tend to present symptoms that are flu-like in nature and may sometimes go undiagnosed. Early consideration and treatment for spotted fever group rickettsia (SFGR) – like the ones listed above – may be crucial and lifesaving to the infected.
Some side-effects of Lyme disease include rash, fever, chills, exhaustion, joint swelling, muscle pain, new heart palpitations and one or both sides of the face drooping. If these symptoms are present, seek medical attention as soon as possible.
The key to preventing tick-borne illnesses is checking. Be sure to check the body thoroughly – and then check again – after outdoor activity.
Some common spots for ticks to attach themselves include; under the arms, in and around the ear, back of the knees, in and around the hairline, between the legs and around the waist.
If you find a tick on you, carefully remove it, being sure that the head of the tick is fully attached. If you are unsure if the tick is fully removed, you may need to follow up with a doctor to prevent potential risk.
This summer, while it is important to watch out for ticks for West Virginia residents, there are also a few measures that pet owners can take to protect their animals from contracting tick bourn illnesses.
Augusta Animal Hospital owner Heather Shaffer warns pet owners to try to avoid heavily wooded areas, areas with high grass or anywhere that may house a large population of deer.
Shaffer also encourages pet owners to get their pets vaccinated and recommends flea and tick repellant to help protect resident's furry friends these summer months.
If a pet owner finds a tick on their animal, they should keep a close eye to ensure they aren’t exhibiting the signs of Lyme disease.
“Usually it's fever, low energy or no energy, just wanting to kind of lay around and sleep more, joint pain and stiffness,” said Shaffer.
After spending time outside with pets, owners should be sure to check their animals for ticks. Ticks may be harder to find on pets because of their coats so it is important to be thorough.
“They like to be up near the head and the ears usually that's where we're removing them from,” said Shaffer. “Sometimes around the eyelids for the really small stages of the tick.”
