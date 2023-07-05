100 years ago – 1923
State health department gives advice. With the approach of hot weather, comes the reports of drownings and the State Health Department has issued the following warnings for bathers:
Don’t swim on a full stomach. Don’t swim if overheated. Don’t swim until exhausted. Don’t swim if you have heart troubles. Never swallow stream water no matter how clear. Practically all streams contain typhoid germs. Don’t cry for help in fun; you may some time need help and not get it.
An excursion round trip to Niagara Falls on the Baltimore & Ohio railroad costs $19.29. Tickets are good for 16 days.
50 years ago – 1973
James Lindsay Shriver, Carol Fultz, Frances McNeil and Susan Duff all of Hampshire County, have been chosen Outstanding Secondary Educators of America for 1973.
Nominated by their principals earlier this year, they were selected for this honor on the basis of their professional and civic achievements.
Dan Oates, son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Oates, Romney, has been awarded a letter in track at Fairmont State College.
Mr. and Mrs. Charles R. Hott of Green Spring Valley, had a baby girl June 17 at Sacred Heart Hospital.
40 years ago – 1983
Grey Cassell of Brandywine was named superintendent of Hampshire County Schools.
Jim and Bobby Miller, owners and operators of Jim Miller’s Market the past 13 years, sold the business to Steve and Janet Haines of Romney.
Kenny Rinker, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd E. Rinker of Augusta was selected head football coach at Stonewall Jackson High School, Mount Jackson, Va.
30 years ago – 1993
A four-year baseline study of the Cacapon River by a county ecological laboratory is being hailed by experts as a model for efforts to protect the nation’s rivers. According to a recent news release, the Pine Cabin Run Ecological Laboratory, located in High View, was the site for the four-year baseline study, which provides detailed scientific information about the river’s current health.
Area temperatures were above normal and precipitation was below normal for the week of June 14-20, according to a bulletin release by the West Virginia Agricultural Statistics Service. The reported high for Romney for the week was 93 degrees.
20 years ago – 2003
ROMNEY — The policy will still be the law at the Hampshire County Public Library, and the policy states that pornographic sites are prohibited on the library’s computers. Last week’s ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court requires filtering systems be installed on library computers, leaving local library officials confused about the ruling. “I’m strongly opposed to a person’s right to access pornographic sites in a public library, but I’m not sure that installing filters is the way to solve that problem,” said Bob Shilling, president of the library board for the Hampshire County Public Library. “The way to solve the problem is for the
U.S. Supreme Court to make a ruling that would outlaw pornography.”
Although there has been a great deal of controversy surrounding regulations dealing with all-terrain vehicle safety, the House of Delegates made every effort to adopt sensible legislation during the last regular session, notes House Education Chairman Jerry Mezzatesta. Twice during the 60-day session, the House sent ATV bills to the Senate, but the Senate killed the bills.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia AAA office received hundreds of unwanted calls last Friday thanks to — oddly enough — the national Do Not Call list.
10 years ago – 2013
CAPON BRIDGE — The crafters and re-enactors who populated Hampshire Family Frontier Days Saturday were there for one reason: they love bringing history alive. “I’m Irish,” said Melanie Desmond of Washington County, Md. “I have a flax wheel that’s an Irish wheel, and it’s old.”
ROMNEY — Roadside crews have begun cleaning up everything from candy wrappers to refrigerators from county roads thanks to a new litter program that began Monday. “The program is working in conjunction with the probation, magistrate and prosecutor’s office,” Sheriff John Alkire said. Alkire said Cpl. Greg Kesner heads the program. “We are also working with the Division of Environmental Protection. They are helping with supplies and material and paying for the dump fees,” Kesner said.
