Linda Hill Capon Bridge

The Capon Bridge area is becoming known as a go-to place for outdoor fun.  Spring and summer bring out residents for concerts under the blue sky with an added bonus of brightly lit stars at night.  RiverFest will be returning as well as Founder’s Day.  Those interested in a float down the river are now able to access it via the public access site located on Christian Church Road.  In addition, there are festivals, farmer’s markets, group motorcycle rides, new hiking trails, and so much more.  We’ve got it all in our picturesque town of Capon Bridge.  

News from The River House

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.