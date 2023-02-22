The Capon Bridge area is becoming known as a go-to place for outdoor fun. Spring and summer bring out residents for concerts under the blue sky with an added bonus of brightly lit stars at night. RiverFest will be returning as well as Founder’s Day. Those interested in a float down the river are now able to access it via the public access site located on Christian Church Road. In addition, there are festivals, farmer’s markets, group motorcycle rides, new hiking trails, and so much more. We’ve got it all in our picturesque town of Capon Bridge.
News from The River House
Wednesday, Feb. 22, Wine Down Wednesday, 4–7 p.m. Join in the café to unwind and socialize. Drink and appetizers will be on special, as well as activities like live music and adult-oriented arts and crafts.
Wednesday, Feb. 22, Otter’s Art Club, 4:30–6 p.m. All ages are welcome, but the lessons are geared toward children 6 and up. Each month, the club focuses on art by different artists. The entire family is encouraged to participate.
Friday, Feb. 24, Open Mic Night, 6–9 p.m. Everyone is welcome to participate in getting on stage and sharing their poetry, music, performance art or other forms of performance. Participants are allotted up to 15 minutes to perform. Food and beverages are available at the café. This is a free event.
Sunday, Feb. 26, Herb Club, 1:30–3 p.m. Join local herbalists in a discussion of herbs, including tea tasting. The club is free, but donations are welcome. The guest speaker will be Julie Carestio, sage Herbal Consulting whose topic will be “Herbs to Love for Cardiovascular Health.”
Monday, Feb. 27, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30–6:30 p.m. Maximum of 12 participants. All levels are welcome. Bring your yoga props like a mat, block and strap if you want. In addition to yoga postures, breathing and relaxation techniques will be included in the practice.
Wednesday, March 1, Middle School Art Club, 3:30–5 p.m. Join Arts Director Kayla Fehr and CBMS staff Member Jessica Deardorff for an inspiring afternoon of creative projects, including encouraging students to express themselves and make friends. This meeting takes place in the CBMS Library.
Parents and students should meet at the main CBMS entrance. All students, including those home-schooled, are invited to attend.
Wednesday, March 1, Youth Music Club, 4:30–6 p.m. This after-school music club is geared toward students of all ages. Led by Jack Dunlap and Mason Wright, the club seeks to provide instruction for playing with others and guidance for playing their instruments.
Sign-up is available on TRH website.
Friday, March 3, Youth Art Show Reception, 5–7 p.m. A reception will be held displaying the young artists’ work from the “Color Our World” Art Show. Light refreshments will be served. Come out and meet the budding artists whose work now adorns the walls of the gallery.
Show sponsored by The Hampshire County Community Foundation.
Monday, March 6, The Art of Letter Writing, Week five. This program which runs thru March 27, encourages participants to improve their letter-writing skills. Weekly prompts are emailed, including tips and inspirational techniques. Sign up on TRH website.
Monday, March 6, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30–6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 8, Wine Down Wednesday, 4–7 p.m. Join in the café to unwind and socialize. Drink and appetizers will be on special, as well as activities like live music and adult-oriented arts and crafts.
News from the Capon Bridge Library
Monica Wilson of “Monica Studio Co.” has donated an original signed photograph entitled “Warm Welcome” for the February raffle. Chances are $5 each, and all proceeds go to the Capon Bridge Public Library.
The library will be participating in the Read Aloud WV of Hampshire Co. Campaign. They are collecting flashlights and blankets for the children’s “Snuggle and Read” event coming up in March. Drop off these items at the library or contribute a cash donation. Each child will receive a flashlight, blanket and book for reading under the covers. Stop by the library or call them at 304-856-3777 to reserve a spot.
The library needs paper towels, toilet paper, Lysol or Clorox spray and Lysol or Clorox wipes. Supplies needed for children’s crafts include pipe cleaners, paper plates, pom poms, construction paper, felt or foam sheets (assorted colors), paper bags and white card stock. Children’s story time is Wednesdays at 11 a.m.
This year, the library is a designated drop off point for free tax preparation. Sponsored by The Eastern Panhandle Coalition, those who qualify may drop off their tax material in February for tax preparation by an IRS-certified tax preparer. Nancy Meade is your certified representative for this program. Additional information is available at the library. Call 304-856-3777 to make an appointment.
The library is participating in the Smart529 When I Grow UP scholarship event. K-5 students are invited to write an essay (100 words or less) about when they want to be when they grow up. Entries must be postmarked by February 24, 2023.
Learn more and download the application at www.smart529.com.
Book Club meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 2 p.m.
Community Events
First Tuesday of each month, Amazing Grace Food Pantry, 4–5:30 p.m., located on Christian Church Road.
Second Wednesday of each month, Hampshire Recycling Cooperative Meeting, 1 p.m., Capon Bridge Library.
Capon Bridge Community Center
Wednesday, Feb. 22, Ruriteen Meeting
Thursday, Feb. 23, Ruritan Board Meeting
Friday, Feb. 24, Bible Study Group, 7 p.m.
Monday, Feb .27; Mar 6 – AA meeting, 7 p.m.; UMC Group, 2–3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 28, Mar 7, NA meeting, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 2, Ruritan Club Meeting.
