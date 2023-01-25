Recently I read a portion of Psalm 27 as part of my morning time of devotions. Ascribed to David, this is a Psalm that reaffirms that the God we serve never forsakes us. David urges the reader to rest in God, “the stronghold of life.” That phrase brought an image of two hands clasped tightly together as the rains and winds buffeted the two, trying desperately to separate, to tear them apart.
But, despite the tempests swirling around, the two hands remain connected.
I believe that we see the “stronghold of life” reflected in our relationship with our Creator and in the relationships we have with each other, both within the community of faith and the broader community in which we live.
In our relationship with our Creator, God becomes the stronghold of life as we battle the tempests that besiege us; be they physical, emotional or spiritual. I cannot recount the times that in moments of uncertainty, of despair or doubt that I turn to that stronghold of life. The older I get, the more aware I am that life is not easy. That friends and loved ones die for inexplicable reasons. That financial ruin plagues good folks. That doubt and fear of the unknown shakes one’s faith. And while we are not immune to the struggles of life, God never forsakes us, urging us to cling to our Creator, to rest in God, the stronghold of life.
I believe that Christ Jesus created the Church to serve as a stronghold of life for us as well. For found within the community of faith are bonds that tie us together as well as tie us to our Lord. I was reminded of these ties that strengthen us as I thought of the Backpack Ministry that is so active in our county, as well as throughout our country.
In my neck of the woods, it is the Capon Bridge United Women of Faith (once called the United Methodist Women, but I digress ….) that has organized five entities to come together and provide supplemental food for the weekend to children in need during the school year. For these past few weeks, it has been our Charge, the Cacapon Charge, packing and delivering the food to both schools in Capon Bridge.
As members met Sunday after church to organize the food items, so that on packing day everything would be ready, there was much camaraderie as we all worked together to ensure things would run smoothly. But this was a time also of community building as much as it was a time to prepare for an outreach ministry that ensures each child will have a variety of food items to munch on over the weekend. The community building manifested itself in the good-natured kidding; in the willingness for each member present to carry out a specific task in a positive manner. And for each member to recognize and affirm the work done by others.
But those bonds of community extend far beyond the church doors. They exist within the five groups who meet together twice a year to discuss what went well; where hard to find food items were found; etc. Those bonds also exist between the CB W of F Backpack Program itself and the schools we service, as well as with the broader community that supports this program financially.
Programs such as the Backpack serve as visual reminder that we are called to recognize the needs of those vulnerable in our community whom we serve and strive to meet them whenever possible. And when we do this, we are showing others that secure in our relationship with God, the stronghold of our life, we are energized to go out and share with others what our Creator has provided for us. My prayer is that each of you find rest in the stronghold of life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.