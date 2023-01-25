Pastor Alanna McGuinn

Recently I read a portion of Psalm 27 as part of my morning time of devotions. Ascribed to David, this is a Psalm that reaffirms that the God we serve never forsakes us. David urges the reader to rest in God, “the stronghold of life.” That phrase brought an image of two hands clasped tightly together as the rains and winds buffeted the two, trying desperately to separate, to tear them apart. 

But, despite the tempests swirling around, the two hands remain connected.

