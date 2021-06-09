The Memorial Day holiday weekend didn’t turn out as well as everyone was hoping for. Friday morning was sunny and beautiful. We made the rounds to various cemeteries and decorated family graves. The afternoon turned cloudy with rain and cool. Saturday came with rain, and was really cool. Sunday wasn’t any warmer, but some were still having picnics. Monday is supposed to be sunny and warmer, so maybe they can squeeze all their activities into 1 day and still have time to honor the men and women in the military who gave their all that we can remain free and live in this great country.
I had a nice surprise on the morning of Wed. the 19th. Donna Poland of Springfield dropped in for a visit.
Eli Embrey celebrated his 16th birthday with a family get together at home with parents Matt and Michele and brother Alex and grandparents Gig and Gale Smith and Randy, Wanda and Rylee Koontz. On May 25, the Potomac Highlands District of United Methodist Women held their Day Apart service at the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church located above Frostburg, Md. on May 20. It is a memorial service for the deceased women in the last year and a half. Those attending from Springfield were Juanita Grace, Carol Raines, Marlene Miller and Norma Shanholtzer.
