Looks like spring is really happening. Everything is blooming, especially the redbuds now, and we have had several days of on and off warm days.
Easter turned out to be a beautiful day after an outside 20-degree sunrise service.
Those having Easter dinner with Matt and Michele Embrey were; Gig Smith, Randy, Wanda, Amanda Rylee and Lana Koontz.
Randy and Wanda Koontz were in Altoona last Wednesday.
Wanda Koontz met with seven others from the class of 1968 from Oldtown High School last Friday for lunch at Oscars in Cumberland, Md.
