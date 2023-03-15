The second half of March is chock full of programs at the Hampshire County Public Library in Romney.
Through March 18 – Scavenger Hunt. You will be looking for shamrocks and a pot of gold throughout the library.
March 16 at 5:30 p.m. – Art Smart club. We will be making a fun bubble-wrap rain craft for spring i9n celebration of youth art month.
March 21 at 5:30 p.m. – Family night. We will be painting rocks.
March 25 at 11 a.m. – Book signing with Paul Vecchiet.
March 28 at 5:30 p.m. – Youth night. DIY bouncy balls.
March 28 at 1:30 p.m. – Book club.
March 29 at 3 p.m. – Art freestyle. Spring drawing or painting.
