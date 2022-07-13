Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who, according to His great mercy, has caused us to be born again to a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. (I Peter 1:3)
Birthday wishes to Kristen Daughtery, Brad Lambert and Mischell Bohrer, July 9; Jeff Bohrer, July 16; Betty Jo Bohrer, July 17; Robert Haslacker III, July 18.
Anniversary wishes to Anthony and Brittany Lewis, July 6.
Old-fashioned 4th of July celebration at Bethel Methodist Church on Bethel Road was wonderful this year. Glad it was not canceled. Good food, small auction and many old friends to talk to. Happy we were able to go; even the weather was nice.
Capon Chapel Covenant Brethren Church will hold Vacation Bible School Monday, July 11-15 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The theme for this year is “Down Under.” It will be fun for all as they learn the Word of God.
Attended Kenny and Mary Pownell’s annual 4th of July event at their home in Three Churches. Wonderful time for all. So much food and fun. Children from 6 months to 20 years were in the field, playing all kinds of games. Adults set around in chairs and talked and ate. Around 9, it started to get dark and fireworks started. People came from South Carolina, New York and special friend Melissa Clark from New Zealand that had been visiting for a month. Guess there was about 150 in attendance. Truly was a wonderful evening; appreciate Kenny and Mary for all the hard work.
Remember in prayer: Bonnie Stotler, Scottie Bohrer, Jack Bender, Terri Santymire, Timmy Rannells, Crystal Moreland, Nathan Travis, George Lease, Keith Lambert Jr. (who is home at the time), Mary Moreland, Ashley Rannells, Shirley Tisdale. Please be safe.
