My prayer this day is that as we look at today’s Gospel lesson, we find that our souls are full of living water.
Just as God provided water for the children of Israel as they wandered in the desert, God also gives to you and me that which quenches the thirst our souls long for. That story is recorded in Exodus 17: 1 -7.
In today’s Gospel, Matthew 21: 23 -32, Jesus is having his authority questioned by those who were in power: the priests and the elders.
You see, Jesus was in their temple, where they were in charge. The day before he had kicked out the merchants who were there selling the animals that were sold to be used as sacrifices.
These who were in charge wanted to know by whose authority he spoke the things he spoke and did the things he did. In other words, they were asking, “Who gave you the right to come in here, like you owned the place, and kick out folks, interrupt their business, as well as endanger our profits?”
Jesus responds with a question of his own and a parable.
The question he asked them was by whose authority did John baptize folks? They could not respond. They couldn’t respond because anything other than “I don’t know” would have resulted in loss of power for them.
So, Jesus continues this exchange with them by telling a story of a father and his 2 sons. A father asks his sons to work in the vineyard; the first son says no, but then later on does it. The second son says yes, but never goes to the vineyard.
Jesus then asks which of the 2 obeyed the father and ends by saying tax collectors and prostitutes will enter heaven ahead of these temple leaders.
I don’t think Jesus is saying to us that we have to enter one of those professions in order to receive eternal life with God. But I do think he is asking us to examine our commitment to obey God.
For you see the temple leaders were like the 2nd son, who said yes to the father’s request, but then went his merry way. What appeared to others as folks following the Great Commandment, was in reality a way to feather their own nests.
Yes, they could spout off all the rules and regulations that all good Jews should follow. Yes, they tithed their 10 percent. Yes, they were ritually clean for all services.
But they were as far away from God as they could get. For all of their knowledge and experience, they had completely lost the awe for God. They treated their position as a job, rather than as a ministry.
I don’t believe they had within their being a love for God and all of God’s creation. To them, folks were numbers on statistical reports, or ways to maintain their lifestyle. The widow and the orphans were unclean, beneath them.
The sad thing is that these leaders felt they would enter the kingdom, way before other folks, because of the fine job they had done on earth.
On the other hand, the 2 groups — the tax collectors and prostitutes whom Jesus mentioned — were folks one did not associate with in public. But yet these were like the first brother.
Even though they did not live a life that reflected a life of faith (in other words they had said no), these were the ones Jesus said would enter the kingdom ahead of the temple leaders.
Remember the story from Luke 18:10 about the tax collector and Pharisee going to the temple to pray? Same idea. The Pharisee approached God from a “See what I am doing” attitude rather than the “I see what I am, Lord” attitude of the tax collector.
The church leaders saw themselves as the chosen ones because of what they did while the tax collector saw himself as a sinner, not worthy to come before God. The reason the sinners, such as the prostitutes and tax collectors, accepted John and Jesus is that they knew they were sinners and needed salvation.
They heard the call and answered.
The powerful, in some ways, were blinded by all their stuff. And the same is true for you and me.
Our position of power can prevent us from answering the call and living into that call. The call that is given is simple but darn near impossible to do: to love the Lord your God with your entire being and to love others as you love yourself.
That is the task the father asked his two sons to do. It is the same task God has asked humanity to do since the Garden. One can say “yes,” go through the motions and live a pretty good life but never really make a commitment to serve God.
John Wesley would say that describes the Almost Christian I spoke about in July. The 2nd choice is the one who said “no” only to discover that life, with Jesus in it, is much richer and rewarding than a life without him in it.
We get to choose. My prayer is that you have chosen to follow the carpenter who cleansed the Temple and are preparing to share your story with others of how that carpenter has cleansed you.
