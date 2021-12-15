I am the mother of a self-proclaimed “professional picky eater.”
A few weekends ago, while Christmas shopping, we stopped by a new restaurant for lunch. Whenever we go out to eat someplace new, I worry if there will be anything on the menu our littlest Savage will eat.
Luckily, she was able to find 1 option on this restaurant’s extensive menu that appealed to her with only a couple of modifications.
When her oriental chicken wrap minus the lettuce arrived, our 11-year-old took one bite and proclaimed, “Now this is a good sandwich, and I should know because I’m a professional picky eater.”
We got a good chuckle.
Although, honestly, truer words have never been spoken.
Each morning when I pack her lunch, I fret over how to include foods she’ll eat while also providing some nutritional content. After eating in several teacher’s lounges myself through the years, I worry that one day I’ll be “that mother” who gets discussed for putting the boxed Yoohoo, cosmic brownie, and caramel apples in our child’s lunchbox.
With that in my subconscious, I try to avoid the “Did you see what that Savage mother packed today?” Each morning I pack a little fruit that typically travels to and from school each day in pristine condition. At least, I try.
Last week I even declared a small victory when I noticed 2 or 3 grapes were missing from the container on the return trip.
Recently at supper, upon noticing an ornament on our Christmas tree he’d purchased years ago when he was in middle school, our son began discussing the pros and cons of visiting Kings Dominion with his little sister. Within the conversation, he sagely advised, “I wouldn’t recommend spending all your money on Dippin’ Dots. They don’t make the best lunch before riding a roller coaster.”
Now, I’ll admit sometimes ice cream is on the breakfast menu in the Savage home. I’d argue it’s no different than whatever sugary cereal our children will douse in milk. However, I think our youngest daughter made ample note of her big brother’s advice.
Later, when he offered, “I’d go with Boardwalk Fries instead,” she worried she might not like them. She asked how Boardwalk Fries were different than regular fries. He reassured her the primary difference was just the word “boardwalk” in the name.
Whew. I’m so relieved he helped her make an amusement park game plan if the opportunity presents itself in the future.
It’s always good for a professional to be prepared.
Professionally and personally, our youngest daughter certainly follows a strong code of conduct when it comes to mealtimes. She never gets tripped up by distractions or dangling carrots while fulfilling her role as a professional picky eater.
If her goal is to eat just a handful of foods to maintain a selective palate, her job performance rating is through the roof. Maintaining that level of professionalism takes a lot of self-discipline. Maybe if being a professional picky eater fizzles out, she could be a professional model of professionalism.
I believe many professionals could benefit from looking at our youngest daughter’s strict adherence to her self-proclaimed job description for inspiration.
