bit 0830

An ad in the Hampshire Review from 1923 for the Opera House.

100 years ago

The event of this week, weather permitting, will be the reunion of the veterans of the Civil War, of the Spanish-American War and the World War at Camp Walker Saturday. A very large crowd is expected.

