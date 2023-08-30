100 years ago
The event of this week, weather permitting, will be the reunion of the veterans of the Civil War, of the Spanish-American War and the World War at Camp Walker Saturday. A very large crowd is expected.
Public schools – elementary and high – in West Virginia which have heretofore depended upon the generosity of the Legislature for a portion of their financial support will be seriously crippled this year by reason of the complete failure of all state aid for high or normal training high schools – a failure due, according to a statement from State Superintendent of Schools George M. Ford to all county superintendents to the refusal of the 1923 State Legislature to appropriate sufficient money to take care of all needs.
Instead of the theory that dogs go mad during what is termed “dog days,” a New York radio dispatch says that this period of the year has nothing to do with mad dogs, and the name “dog days,” originated in ancient times on account of the rising of the Dog Star (Sirius) with the sun at this time of year.
50 years ago - 1973
Miss Kate V. Davis, 88, long time member of the Review staff, died at Hampshire Memorial Hospital Monday afternoon, Aug. 27. Miss Kate as she was affectionately known to the staff, subscribers and advertisers of the Review, began working as a type setter for the paper some time prior to 1908 and retired as business manager in 1960.
DELRAY – Hampshire County Fair week was plenty stormy, but the weather cleared on Thursday and was nice for the parade in the evening. Many units were in the parade, some beautiful, some most unusual and some funny. The most unusual was an ox team pulling a cart and the Junior Modern Woodmen float filled with children and puppies. The unusual part of this was that all the puppies were of the same litter. The mother, a big watchdog, Trooper, had 14 puppies. The juniors were delighted to hold and share the puppies with 20 youngsters on the float.
40 years ago -1983
Mr. and Mrs. Benny Ambler, son and daughter, who were guests of Mrs. Ambler’s mother, Mrs. Julian Woods, have returned to their home in Richmond, Va.
Miss Sharon Kimble, Fort Ashby, left Sunday from BWI, Baltimore, for a month’s stay with her aunt, Mrs. Ruth Byrd, in Orlando, Fla.
Mrs. Pauline Mauk and Mrs. Pauline Rockwell have returned from a two-week visit at Ocean
City, Md.
Eugene Billmeyer, Tenth District commander and Past Department Commander Lincoln Cox, have returned from Seattle, Wash., where they attended the American Legion National Convention. Mr. Cox was elected president of the American Legion
30 years ago -1993
Attendance at the Hampshire County Fair this year was up. Taking the total paid and nonpaid attendance, which this year was at 23,797, the overall attendance exceeded last year’s by 1,788.
In an effort to slow gypsy moth infestation, Commissioner of Agriculture Gus Douglass recently announced a quarantine that will affect not only loggers, but homeowners as well.
The quarantine, which went into effect Aug. 1, is an attempt to regulate the movement of numerous articles capable of aiding in the spread of the gypsy moth. Included on the list is Christmas trees, shrubs, logs, pulpwood, mobile homes and associated equipment such as furniture, grills, boats and garden tools. The quarantine will remain in effect until rescinded by the commissioner.
20 years ago - 2003
Last week’s dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new $6.8 million J.M. Chick Buckbee Juvenile Center in Augusta marked the culmination and beginning point of a long-awaited and much needed facility. The new center is named after the late Chick Buckbee, who was well respected in Hampshire County for his tenure in elected office as sheriff, his community service and work with young people.
West Virginia State Superintendent of Schools Dr. David Stewart of Charleston paid a surprise visit to Hampshire High School last Thursday.
Larry, Pam and Renee Bittinger with friend Amanda Johnson have returned home from a much-needed vacation at Dayton Beach, Fla.
10 years ago - 2013
ROMNEY — With a little comedy, beautiful art, lumberjacks and a lot of fun for the kids, this year’s Hampshire Heritage Fest offers entertainment for the whole family. Even better, most of the fun is free. Kicking off the festival tomorrow, the Romney GFWC will offer a variety show at the multipurpose room on the campus of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind. The show will cost $5 and a repeat performance will be offered Friday night. Both shows start at 7 p.m.
Helping out as standbys turned a pair of Romney firefighters into real lifesavers Saturday. Assistant Chief Levi Rogers and firefighter Jason Bradley were on duty in Moorefield as the Labor Day weekend got underway so members of the volunteer fire company there could stage their annual fall bash. Working as Engine Rescue 1, the duo are also EMTs.
