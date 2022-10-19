The weather is definitely changing into cool autumn days and especially the nights. And I don’t even have to tell you your plants should all be inside at night. We have had the heat on for a couple weeks, but Larry has refused to bring up the grate for the fireplace. I guess it’s too early to start those evenings by the fire.
We haven’t seen any for nearly 2 weeks, so I guess our hummingbirds have flown the coop, so to speak. The feeders have been cleaned and put away for next spring. It always gives me a sad feeling to know the hummingbirds have gone. Sort of like the summer season is really over. Since we feed the birds year-round, the sunflower feeders got their fall cleaning and are filled as they always are.
We have a huge fern wintering indoors this year. It has been a case of musical chairs to find the right place for it. The place where I thought it would do well turned out to be much too small. Not very good planning on my part, but I am not done looking.
The chrysanthemums are blooming and the marigolds are hanging on. Other than that, we have no garden flowers. I shouldn’t say that. The moonflowers are still blooming. They grow right up against the house and tend to hang on long after I think they should be finished.
Houseplant growth slows considerably as the days get shorter and light intensity is reduced. This means they need less frequent watering and fertilizing until spring arrives. Too much of either during the winter months will result in weak, spindly growth. This is the time to set up a schedule and stick to it.
All of our houseplants are in clay pots. Clay absorbs moisture, minimizing the dangers of overwatering, but it means you have to pay more attention to your soil than if you used plastic pots. The exception to this is our hanging plants and they are all in plastic. They’re a bit too high for me to be checking the soil, so I water until it comes out the bottom.
Cactus and other succulents such as jade plants and sedums do well in a sunny south or west window during winter. This is the time to move tender houseplants away from any areas where they would get a draft or unwelcome heat from vents. Our Thanksgiving and Christmas cactus are in areas where they receive full sun.
I had a reader ask if she could repot a cactus using only sand from the sandbox her children used in summer. I realize desert cactus does fine in what appears to be just sand, but desert sand has nutrients that are missing from sandbox sand. While the cactus could possibly survive, it will not do well. Obviously, special potting soil for cactus is best, but if you have no other choice, mix regular potting soil with equal parts sand, adding a few crushed eggshells to the mix. Also, be sure your cactus really needs repotting. Many times they enjoy being pot-bound.
We have begun the winter ritual of taking the plants in and out of the garage, depending on the sun, during the day. We have more to move each year because someone keeps buying new plants every summer. I have not seen any yet, but we all know frost is on the way. Before that 1st killing frost arrives, take stem cuttings of any tender plants you want to root this winter. The only houseplant that comes to mind for me is Coleus, but annual herbs like basil and rosemary can be propagated by rootings for the next year.
Speaking of frost, when the 1st hard one turns all your peonies brown, cut them back to the ground. We always add a few ashes to the soil before light mulching. Don’t forget to dig your canna lily and dahlias now, also.
Although I’m sure you want to retire your lawnmower for the year, with all the rain we’re receiving, the grass is still growing, so hold off a bit longer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.