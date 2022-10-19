Sally Mullins

The weather is definitely changing into cool autumn days and especially the nights. And I don’t even have to tell you your plants should all be inside at night. We have had the heat on for a couple weeks, but Larry has refused to bring up the grate for the fireplace. I guess it’s too early to start those evenings by the fire. 

We haven’t seen any for nearly 2 weeks, so I guess our hummingbirds have flown the coop, so to speak. The feeders have been cleaned and put away for next spring. It always gives me a sad feeling to know the hummingbirds have gone. Sort of like the summer season is really over. Since we feed the birds year-round, the sunflower feeders got their fall cleaning and are filled as they always are. 

(0) comments

