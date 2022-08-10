Mentors steered Beth Zeilor from sociology into the 6th-grade classroom.
When Beth went to Fairmont State College she was not planning on becoming a teacher. She had an interest in sociology, but with a strong suggestion from her advisor, Perry Philips, she was destined to become a teacher.
Beth thought she wanted to be a kindergarten teacher.
Philips intervened, as fate would have it, and set her up in an accelerated 6th-grade classroom as a student teacher. It was quite an experience in a fluid curriculum classroom based on units and with no books.
In August of 1972, Beth, took her first teaching position at Mannington Elementary School, where she taught 5th grade. There in a 1902 schoolhouse she met another influencer, Maxine Lawlis, who became her mentor and friend for many years.
Beth credits Maxine with directing her more about teaching and classroom management skills than ever before.
In August 1976 Beth returned to her hometown of Romney with her husband John and daughter Stephanie and signed a contract with the Hampshire County Board of Education to teach at Capon Bridge Elementary School. There Stephen Keener was one of her principals.
In 1990 Beth transferred to 6th grade at Romney Elementary and once again Mr. Keener was her principal. When the 6th grade was moved to the middle school with Janet Keister, the team approach of learning and teaching was implemented.
At the new Romney Middle School John Watson was her principal. She says they were great administrators and leaders who supported ideas and suggestions.
She found lifelong friends among her colleagues. She was paired with Kelly Duckworth and their love of literature, English and reading continued for 20 years. Now her students and parents greet her out and about and fondly remember their time together.
Beth shared some of her favorite children’s authors, like Cynthia Rylant, Gary Paulsen and Carolyn Reeder.
For future teachers Beth suggests this:
“I joined as many of the committees at school as I possibly could. I believed you should try to be part of the solution to the issues you encounter.”
