“Now it came to pass, when Jesus finished commanding His twelve disciples, that He departed from there to teach and to preach in their cities.
And when John had heard in prison about the works of Christ, he sent two of his disciples and said to Him, ‘Are You the Coming One, or do we look for another?’”
(Matthew 11:1-3 NKJV)
“He gives power to the weak, and to those who have no might He increases strength.
Even the youths shall faint and be weary, and the young men shall utterly fall,
But those who wait on the Lord, Shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles, They shall run and not be weary, They shall walk and not faint.”
(Isaiah 40:29-31 NKJV)
How could these things be? How does the chosen prophet of God come to this? Jesus even had high compliments about John when he said that “no one that has ever been born to a woman is greater” (See Matthew 11:11 NKJV). Even the Angel Gabriel said that He (John) would be great in the sight of the Lord and come in the power of Elijah (See Luke 1 NKJV).
The great prophet who proclaimed that Jesus was the Lamb of God and who would later call out King Herod for his adulterous relationship was now questioning if Jesus was the Coming one or should they look for another? What I find ironic is that John who would move in the spirit and power of Elijah had a very similar hopeless side as Elijah. It was this same Elijah who called down the fire of God to consume the false prophets and just after was found hiding in a cave afraid for his life because of Jezebel (See I Kings 18 & 19).
One can say from the mountain top to the valley, these men of God saw great miracles but then also experienced the lowest of lows not long after. Imagine seeing the Spirit of God descending upon Jesus like a dove and hearing the audible voice of Father God. Imagine seeing the fire of God descend and consume the sacrifice at your word.
I have a big surprise for you. Are you ready for it?
John and Elijah were just like us, frail and made of flesh. I don’t want to say this is good news, but it is the reality of our stay here. Highs and lows. We will experience great things with God in us and all around us but in the same breath I want to warn you that we will see lows. We will walk in valleys. Depression and hopelessness are real. Look at the words of John and Elijah as one was confined to Herod’s prison while the other went and found a cave to hide in.
John wanted to know if he was to look for another, and Elijah thought he was the only one left who feared God. As I mentioned before, this isn’t the greatest news, but it does allow you to know that it is normal to feel these feelings while we are on this pilgrimage.
The prophet Isaiah gives us hope while speaking the truth, youth will faint and grow weary, young men will utterly fall but…don’t you just love that word within the story? But those who wait on the Lord Shall renew…if you have read this column before or maybe this is your first, find hope in the truths of scripture.
We are weak but He is strong. We will faint and grow weary but take courage; He promises to be with us. King David summarizes it best in the most famous 23rd Psalm.
Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, you are with me. Remember the words of Jesus, “In this world you will have tribulation, be of good cheer, I have overcome the world.” (John 16:33 NKJV)
Tribulation comes in many forms during our time here, whatever it may be it is not the end, Jesus has overcome. Alpha and Omega, the First and the Last, the Author and the Finisher of our Faith.
Colby Nichols is a Purchased Possession of Augusta. He is married to his beautiful wife Suzy and is blessed with a son, Canyon, and a daughter, Maysa.
