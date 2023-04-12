Mike VanDerLinden - Timber Ridge Christian

Now that the Lenten season has ended and Easter is behind us, it would be easy to focus our attention on the remainder of springtime and begin to prepare for summer. 

Instead, however, I would encourage you to walk away from Easter rather slowly. Instead of rushing out to whatever is the next thing, take time to meander down the path of contemplation. Spend some time considering the effect of the Resurrection on those who have faith in Christ.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.