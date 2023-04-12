Now that the Lenten season has ended and Easter is behind us, it would be easy to focus our attention on the remainder of springtime and begin to prepare for summer.
Instead, however, I would encourage you to walk away from Easter rather slowly. Instead of rushing out to whatever is the next thing, take time to meander down the path of contemplation. Spend some time considering the effect of the Resurrection on those who have faith in Christ.
During the last weeks, the church has considered all that took place in the life of Christ during the days leading up to His Crucifixion. We have mourned over His death, celebrated His Resurrection and proclaimed the gospel message at Easter.
By His death, Jesus paid the penalty for the sins of His people and satisfied God’s wrath for them. His Resurrection was a sign that God accepted the sacrifice of Jesus. This is the message at the heart of the gospel. Yet, there is more to the Resurrection than forgiveness. In Romans 4:25, speaking of Jesus, we read Jesus “was delivered up for our trespasses and raised for our justification.”
To be justified means to be put right with or caused to be in a right relationship. Biblically, it means “declaring a verdict that someone is in full accordance with the law of God.” We could say that when you are justified, it’s just as if you’ve never sinned. In the Easter story, Jesus was delivered up for your transgressions. That happened on Friday at the crucifixion. At the Resurrection on Sunday, Jesus was raised for your justification. This is such good news! And it’s meant to be celebrated throughout the year, not only at Easter.
When you come to Christ, you are forgiven and made right in the eyes of God. You should carry this with you for the rest of your life. There is always lots of focus on the forgiveness bought by the cross. However, the Resurrection has its own power.
So as we move away from Easter Sunday, I ask you to consider what the Resurrection means for you.
Like the radical nature of the Resurrection itself, the justification it brings is meant to cause a radical difference in the life of every believer. You are forever changed! The decorations may be put back in boxes, the crosses put back in storage, but the good news of the power of the Resurrection of Jesus Christ is the same today as last Sunday. Jesus was raised for you and for your justification. May each of us that call Christ Lord live out that truth every day.
