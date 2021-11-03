One of our oldest daughter’s best friends is the daughter of my childhood best friend. Although their colleges have separated them by distance, they continue to stay connected through technology.
Last week, when our daughter texted me a picture of my 6th-grade class with laughing emojis, I didn’t have to ask where she got it.
I just pointed out where her friend’s mom and I were in the picture. I wrote, “She’s the girl in the lavender vest standing in the back row. I’m the kid with the short, crazy hair beside her in the plaid shirt.”
When I showed the picture to our youngest daughter, she looked where I pointed and asked, “Wait, you’re that boy in the back?”
As she’s now in the 6th grade and strikes a strong resemblance to me, I offered to call my mom to see if she could take her for a little trim. With a tinge of panic in her voice, our tween answered, “No, please, don’t ask Grandma.”
I shared the photo on Facebook recounting this conversation. My uncle replied, “Are you the young lady in front of the man in the back row. If so, you look great.”
I laughed out loud when I read his comment and responded, “I AM the young man in the back row.” My cousin pointed out, “Your mom has always said she loves short hair.”
When I showed my co-workers, I mused, “I don’t know what’s worse – this cut or all the nights I slept on foam curlers, so my stick straight hair rivaled Shirley Temple’s bouncy curls.”
They then reminded me of home perms with the purple chemical dripping everywhere and the pungent smell that lasted for days. I chuckled, remembering how as soon as my hair grew back long enough to hold those tiny rollers and paper, that’s exactly the look I went for.
Talk about a bad hair day. I had bad hair adolescence.
It’s funny how important our hair is to our self-esteem and identity. There’s no wonder that hair and beauty markets are a multibillion-dollar a year business. If the Savage males are any indication, it’s not just ladies keeping the industry afloat.
Last week, after his 1st swim practice, our son’s coach commented that his dives looked great. Then she added, “Now, if we can just get him to not worry about his hair.”
I can’t think of a famous supermodel whose hair flip rivals our son’s when he’s stepping out of the ocean or pool. Luckily, during an actual swim meet, his swim cap will protect his perfectly coiffed hair.
Then there’s my husband, who came home a teeny bit distressed last week. He recounted how a student he was meeting with looked at his bowed head and asked, “Where’d all your hair go?”
I reminded him of the poem my very bald father used to recite. “God is great. God is fair. To some, he gave brains. To others, he gave hair.” I’m not sure if my dad’s words of wisdom made my husband feel any better about the increased skin showing on the top of his head, but it sure made me smile.
A really Good Book says that the very hairs on our heads are all numbered. Even if those numbers are dwindling, there’s no need to fear.
Even if a bad “trim” is forever memorialized in your 6th-grade school picture, you’re still more valued than an entire flock of birds.
Maybe I should tweak my dad’s poem. No matter how hairy the situation, “God is great. God is fair. You don’t need a big brain to realize, in the grand scheme, it’s just hair.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.