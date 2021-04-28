HANGING ROCK — Deliveries from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s food box program are stepping up at Hanging Rock Church of the Brethren on May 8 and 22.
The Hanging Rock Brethren and Living Waters Church in Capon Bridge have been splitting food boxes between them for some weeks.
But now the USDA has authorized the Brethren to receive a tractor-trailer of the 35-pound food boxes on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays in May.
Boxes typically contain a gallon of milk 2 quart containers of yogurt, 2 containers of sour cream, 10 pounds of potatoes, 5 pounds of apples and bags of meatballs, chicken nuggets, hotdogs, carrots and onions, although items can vary from week to the next. The food distribution before Easter included additional large slices of Smithfield ham.
Pastor Brenda Combs of Hanging Rock Brethren said the distribution trucks are expected to arrive at the church, 11800 Northwestern Pike, between 6 and 6:30 a.m. on the 8th and 22nd. People wanting a food box can stop by then or at 9 a.m.
Until now, USDA had been delivering food boxes to a distribution center in Kearneysville, in western Jefferson County. The 2 Hampshire County churches alternated renting a U-Haul truck and having volunteers drive it there to pick up 2 to 3 skids weekly for each church to hand out.
Joe Diziana and Dave Ballon of Living Waters started the project, recruiting Pastors Robert and Brenda Combs of Hanging Rock Brethren to join in.
“We decided to do this as it is a great community service for members of our community,” Brenda Combs said.
Any other churches, Ruritan clubs or other community groups who would like to assist in the May 8 and 22 distributions can contact Robert Combs at 304-359-0652 or Brenda Combs at 304-359-0728 by May 5.
