With the easing of the health department guidelines concerning the Covid-19 pandemic, some local fundraisers and celebrations are taking place.
The Capon Valley Ruritan Club’s 4th of July celebration held on the 4th was very successful. The car show drew a large crowd. The auction did well, as well as food sales. This is the club’s largest fundraiser of the year, and all proceeds will help the club with their many community service projects. The club thanks all those retailers and individuals who donated items for the auction and to the many volunteers who attended and supported the club.
Two other local celebrations that will be held in the near future are: the Timber Ridge Christian Church Sunday School/church picnic and the family reunion held by Ray and Marie Spaid at their home on Christian Church Road. I will have more information on these 2 functions in an upcoming column.
The Timber Ridge Christian Church will have a guest speaker for their morning worship service for the next 3 weeks. Pastor Mike will be participating in some mission work and a well-deserved vacation.
Happy birthday wishes to Betty Hott, July 20; Chris Orndorff, July 22 and John Reid, July 28.
