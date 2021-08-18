Romney native reels in unique summertime gig
VALDEZ, Alaska — There’s an old saying that goes, “Give a man a fish, and you feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish, and you send him to Alaska.”
That’s a rough paraphrase, but it’s Romney born-and-bred Matt McBride’s reality: in the warmer months of the year, he works as a commercial fisherman on the shores of the Prince William Sound in Alaska. While most Hampshire Countians are catching some rays at the beach, heading through the Trough by tube or kayak or camping around the area with friends in the summer, McBride is fishing up north.
Way up north.
Valdez, one of the ports McBride and the crew frequents on the sound, is just over 100 miles east of Anchorage.
If you’re unfamiliar with the Alaskan terrain, think of it like this: it’s about 3,163 miles from Romney.
A little far for a weekend away, to be sure, and McBride spends the summers there working on the 56-foot fishing boat. Technically, he is a deckhand or deck boss, and this summer he’s been running the skiff.
“I know all the jobs on the boat,” he said proudly.
McBride said he “just got lucky” when it came to landing his fishing job.
“I was a hunting guide in West Virginia,” he explained, “and my captain and a few of his buddies were hunting, and I guess he liked how I was. He told me if I ever wanted to try it to give him a call.”
And the rest was history.
In 2009, McBride started his exciting Alaskan adventure, and he’s been working there during the summers ever since. The warmer months in Alaska are mild, and in August, the temperatures average out around 50 degrees.
“I love it here in the summers,” McBride admitted, “’till the rain starts.”
The job works for the Romney native, because when the colder season begins, he gets to head back to his home and family in Flatwoods, Kentucky, where he lives with his wife, Brittany and continues to hunt.
He said it’s hard to be away from Brittany, but he does have a special connection to the Alaskan landscape:
“It’s hard, and you know when it’s time to come home,” he said about his challenging career choice. “But about a month home, you miss it.”
When most people think of Alaska, they just think of the cold. But McBride sees so much more than that in the natural beauty of the state. In fact, the beauty of it is his favorite part.
Sweeping green landscapes, snowy bluffs and views overlooking the Prince William Sound pepper McBride’s Facebook page, where he keeps his friends and family updated on his travels up north.
“(Pictures) don’t justify how it looks here,” he said. “The views are amazing.”
