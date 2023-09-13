And when John had heard in prison about the works of Christ, he sent two of his disciples and said to Him, “Are You the Coming One, or do we look for another?”
Jesus answered and said to them, “Go and tell John the things which you hear and see: the blind see and the lame walk; the lepers are cleansed and the deaf hear; the dead are raised up and the poor have the gospel preached to them. And blessed is he who is not offended because of Me.” (Matthew 11:2-6 NKJV)
A few weeks back I discussed getting down and being depressed. The example I chose was John the Baptist and how he began to question his faith in Jesus while in prison. I want you to carefully read the above passage because it shows the heart of despair as John was locked up in Herod’s dungeon. Remember, John chose to publicly confront the sin of Herod during his ministry.
John had come from “the Father speaking publicly over Jesus” and seeing “the Spirit descend like a dove” to probably the worst conditions on Earth.
Prison at that time was not very humane. We can get from the text that they were allowed visitors because John sent two of his disciples to Jesus with a question. That question for me is hard to hear and understand. After seeing everything that he had seen and hearing everything that he had heard, John was questioning if “we” should look for another.
It is easy to skip over this, but I want you to realize that one of the greatest men who ever walked the earth had doubts when things got hard. It reminds me of the children of Israel when they had been delivered from Egypt. Remember all the signs they saw and how the Red Sea parted? Very soon after, they wanted to return to Egypt when things got tough. I am not underestimating how difficult things were. I have no idea how bad “Herod’s Prison” was or how desolate the “desert” on the other side presented. I don’t want to focus on that completely at the moment. What I do want us to see is the last word to John while he was in prison.
“Blessed is he who is not offended because of Me.” John had to hear the testimony of all the good things that were happening with Jesus’s ministry and ultimately receive that his life was probably going to remain under the rule of Herod and be stuck in a prison cell. We are not told how John received this message back from His disciples but I want the readers to see that no great prison escape occurred after. John had to take these words and digest them before his disciples. The one who Jesus said, “among those born of Woman, there is none greater,” would spend his final days in prison and ultimately lose his Head after the evil schemes of Herodias and her family came to fruition.
No singing in prison was going to open the prison doors. No angel by night was going to come and open the doors either. Do you think all this offended John? How can this be the Will of God? How can the last hours of Jesus’s life be the Will? Our Faith is a great mystery. We cry for help and look for answers when things get overwhelming. Our Faith isn’t always about comfort and living the easier and peaceful path. Our reactions to what is currently happening or what we know may happen ahead is crucial not just for us but for WE. I don’t know the response of John, but I can tell you that if he was offended, that offense would spread to his disciples.
Everything is not a bed of roses in Our Faith. If you sit under teachers that paint the picture of rainbows and roses, be warned, Our Faith may bring great deliverance in situations but at the same time it may bring you to the Cross. We need to be ready for tribulation and realize it is part of our journey. Sometimes the prison doors will open, sometimes they may not. Ultimately, we need to trust His Will.
Colby Nichols is a Purchased Possession of Augusta. He is married to his beautiful wife Suzy and is blessed with a son, Canyon, and a daughter, Maysa.
