Several weeks ago I was seeing a patient in the Multispecialty Clinic and, as I routinely do, inquired about whether the person got the Covid vaccine and, if not, was the patient planning to do so.
The answer I got was astounding. The patient stated she wouldn’t be immunized because the vaccine had mercury in it and that it was immoral to get the vaccine because it was manufactured using tissue from aborted fetuses.
I expressed my doubts that either assertion was true and further research confirmed that neither claim was true. I failed to ask where my patient got the faulty information. However, I did suggest a reliable source such as CDC.gov.
This and several other similar events got me thinking about the motivation and impact of disinformation. Is there a difference between receiving and, in good faith, passing on wrong information vs. knowingly and deliberately giving or relaying wrong information? In terms of intent, obviously there is a difference.
But the net effect is the same. Someone believing and relying on the misinformation does not take the correct course of action.
A mother reads or is told and believes that vaccines cause autism, and refuses to have her child immunized. This decision would cause a male child to be at increased risk of getting mumps, which could potentially cause infertility or hearing loss.
Likewise, that decision could cause a female child to be at increased risk of contracting rubella during a subsequent pregnancy with potentially disastrous results for her unborn child.
The false vaccine-autism claim was probably the most extreme example of intellectual dishonesty. Andrew Wakefield, a (thankfully) ex-physician, conducted a study purportedly showing a connection between vaccines and autism.
The study was later found to have been funded by a group seeking to bring litigation against a vaccine manufacturer. Most of the subjects in this very small study were deliberately misdiagnosed as having autism, and those that were autistic developed the condition at a time that was inconsistent with the vaccine being the cause.
The British medical journal Lancet published the study and shortly thereafter had to print a retraction. The investigation leading to the retraction ultimately resulted in Wakefield losing his medical license.
Did Wakefield end up faring badly? No, he ended up with well paid speaking engagements, sponsored by anti-vaxxer groups. There are many people out there who still believe vaccines cause autism, despite subsequent larger and infinitely better designed studies showing that vaccinated children have a lower incidence of autism.
The problem is that this vaccine-autism claim has been repeated and heard so often that people believe it to be true.
The other problem is that disinformation has the potential to create its own momentum. The immediate past president of our country, who did very little to encourage people to get the vaccine, recently was booed at his own rally when he revealed that he received the Covid vaccine and was now encouraging his audience to do likewise.
One woman, who was interviewed at the rally said she wouldn’t get the vaccine because it hasn’t been tested enough. When asked how long it should be tested before release, she answered “10 years.” By that time we’ll have had dozens if not hundreds of variants circulating in the U.S., making the vaccine effort even more difficult.
Medical people and those who rely on scientific evidence have to soldier on. We have to continue to provide accurate, objective information to counteract the disinformation.
Medical professionals cannot sit back and allow the tsunami of deliberate error cascading across our country to go unchallenged. And this job is not solely that of the medical professionals. The general public has a duty to educate itself about this pandemic and to correct misconceptions and outright falsehoods about the virus, about the vaccine and about the recommended measures to try to bring it under control.
Ignorance isn’t bliss, it’s potentially lethal.
Believing that the earth is flat, motionless and the center of the universe isn’t going to do you much harm in your day-to-day functioning (unless you’re an astronaut). Acting on the belief that its unnecessary to be treated for uncontrolled high blood pressure, morbid obesity or high cholesterol basically will cause harm only to yourself.
However, believing that vaccination against Covid is unnecessary and harmful, believing that there is no benefit to social distancing and masking, and believing that these measures should be actively and aggressively discouraged puts not only the misled and misleading at risk, but it puts everybody else at greater risk.
Almost every day, one can encounter a story about someone who has either barely survived Covid or was at death’s door, expressing regret at not getting vaccinated. In the recent past, 2 vehemently anti-vaccine radio talk show hosts contracted and subsequently succumbed to Covid-19.
One disavowed his anti-vaxxer stance publicly shortly before he died and urged people to get vaccinated. The other died before he could do so, but in his stead his family encouraged his listeners to get vaccinated.
Imagine how many people have followed the anti vaccine advice from these talk show hosts instead of the expert advice from the CDC and what the consequences must have been.
The writer practices internal medicine in Hampshire County.
