As we continue this journey called Lent, let us look at some Scripture that may help us on our journey. In Genesis 12: 1-4, we read of Abram answering the call to pick up stakes and follow God’s leading.
I know a bit about moving, about pulling up stakes. As a child, I moved quite a bit. My father worked with racehorses. Usually, his salary included housing for us.
But combined with his vocation was his alcoholism. This duo left us many times without housing or a source of income when he was fired for one reason or another. Somehow my maternal grandmother would hear of our plight, and she would send Uncle Pettie to get us and take us back to their farm.
When we arrived, there was such a sense of security. All was well once more. As I look back on those days, I can’t help but think that on some level that same sense of security that I felt as a child might also have been what Abram felt as he trusted God to lead him to where he was to go.
And it was Abram’s trust in God that led him to be called “righteous.” That trust was the belief that God would provide for him just as my grandparents had done for me.
It was Abram’s trust, not his obedience to the Law, that would be the criteria by which he would be found righteous in the eyes of God. As Paul would point out in the book of Romans, Abram’s decision to follow God was done before the Law was created.
Physical movement is one type of movement, but there is also the movement as a result of the Spirit calling us. Though not a physical move, it is a movement of greater importance because it draws us closer to our Creator.
Nowhere is that more beautifully seen as in John 3: 1-17. I believe it was the Spirit that led Nicodemus to seek out Jesus that night so long ago.
What we read here is a man of some learning and standing in his community seeking Jesus, trying to learn more about him. He finds a riddle instead. How can one be born again?
I think Jesus is telling Nicodemus, “You’re searching through the eyes of the world, through the eyes of yourlearning. You must learn to seek the kingdom through the calling of the Spirit. Yield to that power. And, in doing so, you will learn that salvation comes from believing in the one whom God sent to save the world, not in what you do or don’t do, but in what God has already done for you.”
As a result of his conversation with the Christ, Nicodemus is moved from one level of understanding to a much deeper one. We know this because we see Nicodemus later in scripture: later, as the Sanhedrin are holding court for Jesus, shortly before Christ’s crucifixion.
Finally, we read of Nicodemusafter the crucifixion as he provides the embalming spices and helps with the burial of the body.
Abraham was justified by his faith in God, just as you and I are justified by our faith in Christ. We need to remember our justification is not based on what we do but what God has already done for us.
When we come tounderstand this with both our heart and mind, we respond to that gift of grace by following the Law, knowing full well there will be times when we will fail. But the beauty is that grace, God’s grace, continues to cover aswe stumble along.
May you continue to seek, just as Nicodemus did, for the One who can empower you with the love of God to change the world in which you live.
