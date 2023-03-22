Pastor Alanna McGuinn

As we continue this journey called Lent, let us look at some Scripture that may help us on our journey. In Genesis 12: 1-4, we read of Abram answering the call to pick up stakes and follow God’s leading. 

I know a bit about moving, about pulling up stakes. As a child, I moved quite a bit. My father worked with racehorses. Usually, his salary included housing for us. 

