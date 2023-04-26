kids depot park

Kids soaked in the spring weather earlier this week at the Depot Station Park.

ROMNEY — Bust out those gardening gloves, clippers, rakes and willingness to beautify the town for this Saturday’s goal to clean up the Depot Station Park.

In collaboration with the Hampshire County Arts Council, the Town of Romney will be cleaning up the park starting at 11 a.m., with plans to plant eight dogwood and eight redbud trees at 2 p.m. Don’t worry – the town’s maintenance crew will take care of the heavy labor of digging the holes for the trees.

