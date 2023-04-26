ROMNEY — Bust out those gardening gloves, clippers, rakes and willingness to beautify the town for this Saturday’s goal to clean up the Depot Station Park.
In collaboration with the Hampshire County Arts Council, the Town of Romney will be cleaning up the park starting at 11 a.m., with plans to plant eight dogwood and eight redbud trees at 2 p.m. Don’t worry – the town’s maintenance crew will take care of the heavy labor of digging the holes for the trees.
The town received a Community Environmental Management (CEM) grant to purchase the 16 trees earlier in the year. While the tree plantings may be the main event, it is only a smaller part of a bigger plan to make the Romney Depot Park a destination for fun memories and exciting experiences. On Saturday, folks can expect to help clean up debris, plant around 35 flowers in plant holders, clear footpath sections and learn about the community’s vision for the park.
“We want this to be an ever-changing natural exhibit and habitat for flora and fauna and public art,” Rio artist and Depot Park volunteer Julie Cook explained.
Cook detailed that the first section of the 5-acrepark would be musically inclined with sculptures, wind chimes and shade gardens. The large, grassy area will have some garden sculptures but remain mostly open for activities such as picnics, art shows and whatever else can be enjoyed outside. The park’s back portion will stay wooded, with natural trails weaving in and out of the trees and showcasing the stream.
Joanne and Charles Snead with the HC Arts Council emphasized the goal of keeping the trails natural, not paved or relying on commercially-made features.
“We want it to be art-focused and natural,” Charles Snead reiterated.
The Sneads also shared that the West Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind is working on a pergola to replace the current signage at the park that greets drivers coming from the main road. The new signage will have room for photos, the park’s history and space for the community to post information.
Depending on the day’s productivity and the number of volunteers, the team hopes to start on a unique topiary-type turf sculpture designed by Romney artist Nancy Judd. The concept is for a large mound – big enough for kids to play on – resembling a bunny, acting as an interactive natural art piece. This type of art has roots in the Land Art movement dating back to the 1960s and 1970s, which fuses works of art with landscaping.
There are also long-term plans to expand the sensory-focused garden at the park. The goal is to stimulate all five senses: touch, taste, sight, smell or sound, all while making it handicap accessible.
Throughout the summer, Cook will work on a large totem sculpture representing different West Virginia pollinators, made in mosaic fashion, that will permanently reside at the Deport Station Park.
Funding for the flowers and the future signage came from Hampshire County Community Foundation – so, at no cost to the town.
“This will end up being a community effort of interactive items that will delight and intrigue,” Cook said of the work in progress, highlighting the primary focus to provide the town and county residents a space of enjoyment for generations to come.
Romney Mayor Beverly Keadle noted that the town’s effort is to make the park inviting to everyone of all ages.
“Either to walk for exercise, just sit and enjoy hearing the birds or just push a stroller with a young child – a place where everyone can relax and unwind and enjoy the beauty of nature,” Keadle said.
Learn more about the community effort by helping out on Saturday. The town plans to have refreshments and snacks for volunteers, but pack a water bottle and sun protection if it’s sunny. The rain date is scheduled for Saturday, May 6.
Romney’s Depot Station Park is located at the intersection of Depot Street and Sioux Lane.
