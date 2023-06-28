As many of you know I identify as a Christian. I also identify as an ally of the LGBTQ+ community. Some people would make it seem like being both is impossible or problematic. I think they are wrong.
If we are to get to the core of the issue, we should look at the very words of Jesus. After all, we call ourselves Christians in his name, right?
It may surprise you to learn that Jesus never mentions homosexuality at all. Not once. Ever. There are passages in the Old Testament that address man laying with man. Some Christians love to cling to the fact that it is called an "abomination." Here is the issue: the Old Testament was written for the Jews of Israel, descendants of Abraham. Also known as God's Chosen People. And they were written for the Jews in a certain time and specific context which in which we no longer live. One rule of understanding the Bible is that it was written for us and not necessarily to us.
The early Jews of Israel had many, many rules for purity and sanctification that Christians generally do not follow. Do you eat bacon? Forbidden in the very same chapter of the Bible that appears to forbid homosexuality. Wear blended fabrics (hint, we all do), that is also forbidden. Tattoos? Not if you are living according to Leviticus.
Yet time and again, we Christians cherry-pick the verses we want to follow and ignore the rest. I am guilty of doing that from time to time myself unless I am very careful.
Now let’s look at what Jesus did say.
When asked what the greatest commandment was, Jesus said, according to Matthew 22:34-40:
“But when the Pharisees had heard that he had put the Sadducees to silence, they were gathered. Then one of them, which was a lawyer, asked him a question, tempting him, and saying, ‘Master, which is the great commandment in the law?’ Jesus said unto him, ‘Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself. On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets.’”
As you can see, Jesus only gave two rules. Love God and love each other. This is big.
To love members of the LGBTQ+ community, we need to support them. We need to protect them and their rights. We need to make efforts of inclusion instead of hate and judgment.
There is a popular saying in the Christian community that I cannot stand: "Love the person, hate the sin." The reality is Jesus taught that we should not judge others: therefore, even if homosexuality is a sin (which I do not believe), that is absolutely none of our business.
In Matthew 7:1-5 Jesus famously says, “Judge not, that ye be not judged. For with what judgment ye judge, ye shall be judged: and with what measure ye mete, it shall be measured to you again.”
It is clear Jesus himself does not want us to judge other people. We should love and support fellow humans. That includes ALL humans, regardless of sexual orientation, religion, race, creed or nationality.
This would be the best way for Christians to mark and celebrate PRIDE month and every day as well. Do not judge but accept and love. After all, isn't that what Jesus would do?
Be gentle with yourself, dear reader, so you can be gentle with others.
