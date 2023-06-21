In the June 7 issue of the Review’s point of opinion, Stephen Smoot hit the nail on the head when he used the analogy of Kris Kristofferson’s song Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down. When I was growing up, we went to church on Sunday morning; there was no excuse not to unless you were sick. Then it was home for a big home-cooked family dinner at noon. The whole family was there and sometimes a special invited guest. After dinner, the women folks would clean up and do the dishes then it around and visit or go visit other relatives or friends or just spend a quiet day at home. It was the Lord’s Day; my mother forbid me to sew, wash and iron (back then, you ironed), mow the grass or several other things.
I appreciate that now, go to church, do not work and just rest. Today, people observe Sunday like any other day, doing hundreds of other things and not once thinking of the Lord’s Day. Maybe if they at least started out the day by attending church, they would have a little respect for Sunday.
