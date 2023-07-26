We have had more rain than normal for July, but then, what has been normal about the weather this year?
Constantly check any pots without drainage. It is easy for roots and bulbs to rot if they sit in water for too long.
We have a window box on the porch filled with snapdragons, and one of our cats has decided it’s a good place to nap. I had to dissuade her of this with some small sticks in the soil. I think the soil must be cooler, but who knows what a cat is thinking.
Protect any plant containers from the very high heat caused by the light reflection from pavement. Move them to a cooler spot or shade them during the hottest part of the day.
We have had some very heavy rains and wind and it’s a good idea to move any exposed plants to a more sheltered location when they’re expected. Since this is happening more frequently, maybe it would be good to leave them in that sheltered area rather than worrying about moving them when the rains start.
Same goes for the plants near the pavement. It doesn’t really cool down much even later in the day, so a permanent change might be good for them also.
Although you may not normally do it, stake any tall flowers to prevent heavy rain or wind damage, but be sure they’re not stifled and still have room to grow.
At the other end of the water spectrum, plants from the nursery, especially hanging plants, are many times potted in soil that dries out very quickly. I realize that may not be a problem now, but we all know it could be very dry in August, so check them frequently if this is the case with yours.
Gerberas have always been a favorite of mine, but we have not had any for several years. The flowers can last up to two weeks in a vase if the water is kept clean.
Since gerbera stems are hairy and easily dirty the water, don’t immerse them more than a few inches and change the water every two days.
Gerberas are perennial in their native South Africa, but not so much in our zone. I have tried planting them in a very protected spot with a lot of mulch, but they didn’t make it back the next year. That has worked well for me before, but, unfortunately, not for gerberas.
But, if you have them in pots or large containers, they can be brought indoors in the fall. Water them sparingly all winter and they’re good to go in the spring.
Be aware that the rhizomes will multiply, so always check each spring to see if they need divided or a larger container.
If your iris need dividing, anytime between now and the end of August is the time to do it. Divide and transplant bearded iris using only the vigorous ends of the rhizomes and, if you haven’t already, cut the leaves back to 8 inches. Discard the old center portion.
When growth has stopped and foliage had disappeared on bleeding hearts (Dicentra), indicating a dormant condition, you can propagate them.
Dig up the root and cut it in one to two inch pieces with growth nodes on each piece. Plant the root pieces in a mixture of sand and rich loam. Keep the soil fairly moist and tiny leaves will shoot up in four to six weeks.
Plant them in their permanent homes in fall and mulch them well for winter.
As always, don’t divide or plant on hot sunny days. That’s as much for your benefit as it is for the plant’s.
Our Romney library has many activities and projects for children this summer and if you haven’t utilized them yet, there is still lots of time to do so.
On the 28th, there’s “Ag in a Bag,” an activity with the WVU Extension Office and July 31st from 1 to 3pm it’s a Harry Potter party with games, snacks and activities throughout the library.
And don’t forget to ask about the Harry Potter Escape Room. Bring the kids and let them enjoy our library.
