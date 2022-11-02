Pastor Alanna McGuinn

I have been taking a walk down memory lane these past few weeks, asking myself, “Who nurtures, or has nurtured, my faith?” And as I thought of this, I gave thanks for all the folks who have done so.  Maybe this question popped into my head because we are entering a season of thankfulness; entering a time of remembering the saints who have gone before us (the 1st Sunday in November is All Saints Day). While there are many who have journeyed with me on this faith walk for whom I am thankful, my faith is strengthened even more when I join my sisters and brothers as we gather around the Lord’s Table for Holy Communion.

In that gathering there is the awareness that for all that might divide us, we are united at this table. We recognize in this holy mystery the love and grace that has been poured over each of us, and how unworthy we are to receive it. For when I come to the table of grace, known to many as communion, I become aware of how I have failed to be whom God calls me to be while simultaneously rejoicing that my Creator continues to make a way for me to grow in grace as I seek that what is being offered at Christ Jesus’ table. For this table offers to all who partake, the opportunity to celebrate the new covenant, instituted that night so long ago when Christ Jesus said that he was instituting that new covenant. A covenant that is found in his broken body and his shed blood. No longer would blood sacrifices be required for He would be, from that time on, the sacrifice for each of us. And in this new covenant I find renewal; I find restoration.

