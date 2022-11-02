I have been taking a walk down memory lane these past few weeks, asking myself, “Who nurtures, or has nurtured, my faith?” And as I thought of this, I gave thanks for all the folks who have done so. Maybe this question popped into my head because we are entering a season of thankfulness; entering a time of remembering the saints who have gone before us (the 1st Sunday in November is All Saints Day). While there are many who have journeyed with me on this faith walk for whom I am thankful, my faith is strengthened even more when I join my sisters and brothers as we gather around the Lord’s Table for Holy Communion.
In that gathering there is the awareness that for all that might divide us, we are united at this table. We recognize in this holy mystery the love and grace that has been poured over each of us, and how unworthy we are to receive it. For when I come to the table of grace, known to many as communion, I become aware of how I have failed to be whom God calls me to be while simultaneously rejoicing that my Creator continues to make a way for me to grow in grace as I seek that what is being offered at Christ Jesus’ table. For this table offers to all who partake, the opportunity to celebrate the new covenant, instituted that night so long ago when Christ Jesus said that he was instituting that new covenant. A covenant that is found in his broken body and his shed blood. No longer would blood sacrifices be required for He would be, from that time on, the sacrifice for each of us. And in this new covenant I find renewal; I find restoration.
When I leave the table, I become more aware of the importance of those with whom I worship. I am reminded that my faith is not an isolated journey but a communal journey for I do not walk this journey alone. While there are times of being alone as I spend time in devotions, much of my faith walk is with others. I fellowship with others as we worship and study together. I laugh and talk as we eat or work together packing food baskets. I like to think that one of the more important roles of the community of faith is serving as Emory boards. The community smooths those rough edges found within each of us: serving as prayer warriors during times of doubt; counseling during times of uncertainty; uplifting during times of weariness. And, in the process, strengthening each member’s faith. I know that my faith has been strengthened along the way by mentors who have guided me; classes that have piqued my interest and individuals who have touched my life in deep and profound ways. Many are still with me as we continue to worship together. Others are now part of that heavenly band of saints, whom I will celebrate on All Saints Day.
My prayer is, that in this season of thanksgiving, you too give thanks for all those whom God has placed in your life to shepherd you, both those with you this day and those departed but whom you still hold in your heart. And, may you give thanks that you too can join others at the Lord’s Table and once again partake in the holy mystery called Holy Communion. May your faith grow from both the saints in your life and in the breaking of the bread and the drinking of the wine (or, grape juice, for those of us called United Methodists).
