Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Roger “Pork” Twigg. I don’t know any details and the last I talked with him, he lived in Martinsburg. Roger grew up in Green Spring and we went all through grade and high school. He graduated in the class of 1965. He was a very bright fellow and did like to talk. Roger will be missed by his family and friends.
Sympathy is also extended to the James Robert Lambert family and friends. James was killed Friday, when he was struck by a vehicle on Rt. 220 near Cresaptown. He will be missed by all.
Those few days of Indian summer we had last week were really nice. The warm, sunny afternoon was another good time to be outdoors. The downside: the ladybugs liked that sunny warmth too.
Next week is Thanksgiving, my favorite time of year with all the trimmings. Like all holidays, I think you should celebrate the reason we have these holidays every day, not just an appointed day once a year.
Next week will be a big week, with deer season coming in, friends and family traveling and that big turkey feast. Then, the start of Christmas season, but that has started already. I’m tired of all the commercials that have been out. It will be an interesting season, with the way we shop now, finding the items we want and the cost. We should forget all this and celebrate Christmas for the reason we have it. Let’s have Thanksgiving 1st and be thankful for our many blessings. I wish each of you a safe and blessed Thanksgiving. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.