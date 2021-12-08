So just what difference does Jesus really make in a person’s life? It’s a question people have been asking for centuries.
There are men and women who have come along since the beginning of time who have made an impact in the lives of individuals, even affected entire countries and I admire many of them but none can be compared to this man called Jesus.
He has been the subject of controversy since His name was 1st mentioned by the angel Gabriel. (Luke 1:31). King Herod was so concerned about the impact this newborn baby might have as He got older that Herod attempted to have Jesus killed shortly after His birth. (Luke 2:16)
Since then Kings and tyrants, monarchs and atheists even in today’s societies, have tried and failed to silence His name and His teachings, even to the point that they imprisoned and even tortured and killed His followers.
The question still looms over every effort to muzzle those who proclaim His teachings — why?
What threat does He bring? He has proclaimed since the beginning of His public ministry that His kingdom is not of this world.
His followers teach love and peace. What difference does He make in a person’s life to cause national leaders of countries to outlaw and criminalize His converts?
They call Him a heretic because of His philosophies and a blasphemer because He claims to be the Son of God. He is no longer here. He claims to exist in another world, a Utopia where pain and sickness is foreign to its inhabitants.
Death can’t touch those who dwell in His kingdom, where streets are reportedly paved with gold and the 12 gates of the city are each one made of a single pearl. (Revelation 21:20,21). So who wouldn’t want to go there?
I can already hear the protagonists making their speeches and inciting their followers to cry out, “Discrimination, He only lets the goody-two-shoes into His kingdom.” But His offer goes out to every one who will come to Him and allow Him to make a difference in their lives as well.
So what kind of difference does He make in a person’s life?
Ask the apostle Paul who had a personal encounter with Him on the road to Damascus. That one confrontation changed Saul from one who tortured and murdered Christians to one who became a Christian and was willing to be beaten numerous times for his faith in Jesus.
Tradition has it that he was eventually beheaded for his undeniable belief and his preaching about the difference Jesus could make in a person’s life.
You want to know the impact Jesus has on those who really take time to see Him for who He is?
Ask the Roman guards who participated in the crucifixion. They were the ones who forced Him to carry that heavy wooden cross up toward Golgotha to the point that He fell beneath the load. They were the ones who thrust a spear into His side as He hung there, beaten and bruised beyond recognition.
Ask those Centurions what it was that made them change their minds and proclaim, “Surely this man was the Son of God.”
And ask the woman at the well about the difference He made in her life. She went from being a prostitute to a becoming a preacher after one face-to-face conversation with Jesus.
Her life was a wreck, an utter disaster. She had been married 5 times and was living with a man who wasn’t her husband when she met Jesus. She was a social outcast.
But after her meeting with Jesus she was so excited that she left her water pots at the well and ran back into the busiest part of town and proclaimed, “Come meet the man that I met. He told me everything I had ever done.”
Now that definitely peaked some interest. So much so that a crowd followed her back to the well. He made a difference in a lot of lives that day.
So what about that woman at the well? Did she win the lottery that day? Was she suddenly thrust into the rank of stardom?
No to both questions.
Then just how did He make a difference in her life that day?
The blind spot for so many is their inability to look beyond the material things in life. They fail to look at what the woman needed in order to make a difference in her life. She needed to go from being a nobody to being a somebody.
She needed to go from being useless to being useful. Both things occurred that day. One conversation between her and the Son of God, between her and that little baby born in an obscure manger over 3 decades previously.
And the change in her sparked a change in the city of Samaria that day. Her testimony caused a revival when the crowd invited Jesus to come and stay in their town for a while. The change in her helped start a healing process concerning social discriminations between the Jews and Samaritans that day.
And as far as being a nobody, she went to being a somebody who even to this day is still talked about among religious leaders in churches and seminaries around the world.
The question is, what kind of difference today is, what kind of difference will you allow Him to make in your life today?
