ROMNEY — Hampshire County Public Library encourages all community members to visit the library during National Library Week, April 23-29, to explore all they have to offer.
Most people know about the wealth of stories available at the library, from picture books and large print to audiobooks and e-books. But there’s so much more to the story of libraries.
Libraries are welcoming spaces that bring communities together for entertainment, education and connection through book clubs, story-times, movie nights, crafting classes, lectures and more.
Hampshire County Public Library offers a wide array of programs, classes and resources, including: weekly story-times, monthly Lego club, monthly Family night, monthly Youth night, monthly Art Smart Club, monthly Art Free Style, monthly S.T.R.E.A.M. Club, every other month escape rooms, monthly maker-space crafts, occasional scavenger hunts, sensory bins, monthly book displays, yearly prom gown give-away, a seed library, library of things including 3-D printer, sewing machine, baking pans, activity backpacks, binding machine, blood pressure unit, board games, game wave, pre-loaded Kindle Fire and STEM kits.
We also have monthly book club, knitters club and photo club, as well as our yearly Summer Reading Program. We also offer a monthly reading challenge for all ages using our Beanstack app and offer prizes for top readers. We offer the 1,000 Books before Kindergarten program for our preschool parents/children.
And libraries play a critical role in the economic vitality of communities by providing Internet and technology access, literacy skills, and support for job seekers, small businesses and entrepreneurs. Hampshire County Public Library supports Hampshire County with services such as free computer use, Wi-Fi hotspots, fax and notary service, and printing services. We also provide Ebsco and other useful websites, which have very helpful information, tests, etc. for our patrons use.
If you haven’t checked out Hampshire County Public Library lately, you’re missing the full story. Stop by for a visit to celebrate with them during National Library Week, April 23-29. Follow Hampshire County Public Library Facebook page or our library website and the hashtag #NationalLibraryWeek to join the online celebration.
First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries of all types across the country each April.
