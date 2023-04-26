ROMNEY — Hampshire County Public Library encourages all community members to visit the library during National Library Week, April 23-29, to explore all they have to offer.

Most people know about the wealth of stories available at the library, from picture books and large print to audiobooks and e-books. But there’s so much more to the story of libraries. 

