When we were growing up, our grandparents lived with us – a busy, multi-generation household of eight people, for over 10 years until my grandma passed away in 2015.
Grandpap died in 2020, leaving their in-law suite uninhabited.
Fast-forward a few years, and Mom and Dad have cleared out that “wing” of the house (if I call it a “wing,” it makes us sound like we live in a chateau in the south of France – or maybe that would be “le wing”). They painted the walls and got new carpeting, and the room that was once Grandma and Grandpap’s bedroom is now just another guest room.
The old folks had their own bathroom in there, too, and since they’ve passed away, it’s not like it’s one of the Grosskopf household’s high-traffic commodes. But (and I don’t know the science around this) my dad said it’s important to flush that toilet periodically so it isn’t just sitting in the pipes (I guess – like I said, I’m no toilet scientist).
So when I was home last weekend, I made the trip into that bathroom for the first time in ages.
And I’m not sure what came over me – the nosiness gene that has clearly been passed down from both Grandma AND Grandpap’s side of the family reared its head, and I opened up the medicine closet that’s tucked behind the bathroom door.
Does it count as snooping if you’re nosing through your deceased grandparents’ near-empty medicine closet?
It was like a drug (no pun intended, medicine closet and all): once I started snooping, I couldn’t stop. I opened up the cabinet door behind the mirror above the sink. I looked in the shower. I looked under the sink.
What was I looking for? Your guess is as good as mine – I was probably doing the ole “adult child comes home and shops in their parents’ house for stuff so they don’t have to buy it themselves” trick.
Oldest trick in the book, really. And I didn’t find anything – except inspiration.
When I spoke to my mom later that day, she was going through HER medicine closet to pack some first aid items for our annual vacation next week.
“It gives me a great excuse every year to go through the closet,” she admitted.
I recalled my time as a youth laughing about the VapoRub we had on hand that expired in, like, 2007. At that point, it was probably radioactive.
These days, though, the amount of expired ointment in her closet is minimal.
My snooping in Grandma and Grandpap’s bathroom (“it’ll never NOT be ‘Grandma and Grandpap’s room,’” my brother Nate said) paired with my mother’s dutiful once-over of her medicine inspired me to take a look into my own medicine closet in my own Romney apartment.
I hadn’t done it in its entirety since I moved in 2019. The amount of expired stuff I had in there was truly shocking. Vitamins, foot powder, face wash, antacids – there was even a little tube of sunscreen that had a 2018 expiration date on the label. That’s before I even moved in! I brought expired sunscreen with me on my first foray into adulthood?
No wonder I’ve been set up for a horrendous sunburn every single summer.
It was out with the old, and a reorganization of the new. My medicine closet is now much more efficient (and less potentially toxic), and I can chalk my go-getter attitude about expired medicine up to my late grandparents and my mother.
After all, how can I make fun of Mom and her 2007 VapoRub if I’ve got my own expired Neutrogena sunscreen in my closet? That would be the (sunburned) pot calling the kettle black.
Emma June moved to Romney from the D.C. metro area after she graduated college in 2019. She’s the Review’s editor, and her days are filled with all of the emotions, challenges, delights and frustrations of being a 20-something-year-old in today’s world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.