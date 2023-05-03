Slanesville Ruritan
Relay for Life fundraisers:
Slanesville Ruritan
Relay for Life fundraisers:
May 6 – Road stop from 9 a.m. until noon at the Dollar General in Slanesville; chances for sale to win a metal American flag sign in the Dollar General parking lot
May 13 – Relay for Life Country Breakfast at Slanesville Ruritan Club, 7-10 a.m.
All proceeds from these events go to the Slanesville Ruritan Relay for Life Fundraiser. For more information, call Marie Sowers at 304-496-7006.
Bloomery Blooms
Relay for Life food and bake sale to be held Saturday, May 6 at 8 a.m. in the Omps Grocery parking lot on Route 127 in Bloomery.
Hot dogs, hamburgers, BBQ pork sandwiches, French fries, soups, chili and more will be available. Hosted by the Bloomery Blooms Relay for Life team. All proceeds go to the American Cancer Society.
