With vaccination rates slowing (or never really getting momentum) in some parts of the country, U.S. public health officials have begun to worry about unused COVID-19 vaccines going to waste as their expiration dates come up this summer. Authorities estimate there are enough doses at risk to vaccinate more than 13 million people.
Body of Knowledge
A woman’s brain becomes smaller and more efficient during pregnancy, according to published research. The shrinkage in specific regions helps focus functions vital to motherhood, such as emotional attachment and threat detection.
Counts
17: Estimated number, in millions, of routine childhood vaccinations disrupted globally by the pandemic
83: Percentage of sequenced COVID-19 cases that are now identified as the Delta variant
Source: The Lancet; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Stories For the Waiting Room
A large, new study of hospitalized patients found that female physicians tended to have lower rates of patient mortality than their male colleagues. The Canadian study of 171,000 patients between 2010 and 2017 found that the mortality rate among female doctors was 4.8% compared with 5.2% for male doctors.
Doc Talk
Aphthous stomatitis: benign, noncontagious mouth (canker) sores
Phobia of the Week
Lalophobia: fear of speaking
Never Say ‘Diet’
The Major League Eating record for Maine lobster is 44 (11.3 pounds of meat) in 12 minutes, held by Sonya Thomas. Her competitors were shell-shocked by Thomas’ feat, not to mention the lobsters.
Observation
“I drive way too fast to worry about cholesterol.” - Comedian Steven Wright
Medical History
This week in 1846, dentist William T.G. Morton used an experimental anesthetic, ether, for the first time on one of his patients at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston to remove a tooth.
Medical Myths
There is no empirical evidence to suggest sugar is a) addictive, b) makes children hyperactive or c) directly causes diabetes or cancer. Of course, too much sugar in the diet can lead to obesity, a risk factor for Type 2 diabetes, and overconsumption is associated with multiple negative health effects, including kidney damage, hip fractures and cellular aging.
