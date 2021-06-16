“The Lord is my strength and my shield; my heart trusted in him, and I am helped. Therefore, my heart greatly rejoiceth, and with my songs will I praise Him.” Psalms 28:7.
Birthday wishes to Don Perry, June 10; Levi Stotler, June 11; John Wattingny, June 13; Connie Edwards, June 14; Dora Martin, June 15; Lexie Daughtery, June 16; Isabella Heavner, June 23.
Anniversary wishes to Eddie and Christine Heavner, June 13; Gerald and Beth Hott and Roger and Jennifer Montgomery, June 16; Gerald and Ginnie Haines, June 17; Roger and Sharon Montgomery and George and Kathy Daniels, June 20; Pastor Chris and Robin Leatherman, June 23.
The high school graduation was very nice, a little misty, rainy and cold, held on Saturday, May 29 at 10 a.m. Think there were 204 graduates. Grandson Derrick Hyson had his graduation party at Central Hampshire Park on Sunday, June 6, at 2 p.m. Many family and friends attended. School is out, except for the summer program that will be for 4 weeks. The HHS track team went to states this past weekend to Charleston.
Capon Chapel Church welcomed 2 visitors from Front Royal, and everyone was glad to see Dan and Luci Harris, past members from Morgantown.
Lighthouse Assembly of God will be having Vacation Bible School June 21-25 from 6-8:30 p.m., ages pre-K to adult. The theme is “Rocky Railway: Jesus’ power pulls us through.” For more information, contact Brittany Lewis or Pastor Earl Travis at 304-947-7280.
Bethel United Methodist Church on Bethel Road (8 miles from Paw Paw) have canceled their old-fashioned 4th of July picnic for 2021. Plan for 2022 picnic. Anyone may send donations to Nancy Abe, 1045 Dave Moreland Rd., Slanesville WV 25444.
Surprise 80th birthday party was held for Keith Lambert Sr. on Saturday the 12th at Community Fellowship Building in Points. He is the son of the late Mason and Elma Lambert of Levels. Celebrated with family and friends and wishes for many more birthdays.
Crickett Tomey visited her mother on Sunday, June 6. They went to the Robert and Margaret Rannells reunion, 1st one they ever had. The reunion was held at Camp Walker in Shanks. Katherin McKenery was the oldest Rannells to attend.
Prayer requests for Keithie Lambert, Dora Martin, Crystal Moreland, Betty Kidwell, Robert Pownell, Kenny Wolford, Tony Embrey, Jeff Veach, David Shendles, and those fighting the virus. Sympathy to families of Taylor Michael, Lori Pownell Zebarth and Sandy Moreland.
Be safe and drink plenty of water when you are outside especially in the hay field.
