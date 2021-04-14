Three easy ways to save at the grocery store:
• Plan ahead before venturing out to the store. Create a weekly menu, and make a list of ingredients you’ll need to make each recipe. You can use sale circulars and flyers to create menus based on weekly sales. When making your list, be sure to check for ingredients that you already have in your kitchen. Double checking helps avoid the sinking feeling you get when you discover that you spent money on an item that you already had.
• Check the unit cost of similar items to ensure you’re getting the best deal. This is where your phone calculator comes in handy. To find the unit cost, divide the total cost of the item by the number of units in the product (ounces, milliliters, grams, etc.).
• Use coupons with caution. Coupons are frequently offered for national brands instead of generic or store brands. Even with the coupon, that national brand item may still be more expensive than the generic equivalent. Generic and store brands are usually comparable in quality and taste and tend to cost less.
Stocking the Pantry:
In times of uncertainty, our thoughts often turn to our food supply and feeding our families healthfully while keeping budget in mind.
There are many things that we can do to make sure we have what we need on hand without having to buy large quantities of food.
Don’t forget to consider your freezer space. Fresh meat and poultry can be purchased in bulk and frozen in smaller amounts to save money in the long run.
Frozen fruits and vegetables are often a great choice because they are usually picked and packed on the same day and retain their nutritional value and they last much longer than fresh.
Consider stocking up on a few items from each of the 5 food groups to make well-balanced meals.
Fruits and vegetables
Rinsing canned vegetables removes some of the sodium, but you can also buy lower-sodium varieties often at the same cost. Try to purchase canned fruit in its own juice or water instead of canned in syrup because it’s lower in sugar.
Canned tomatoes and tomato sauce can be used for a variety of dishes like soup, chili, pasta sauce and casseroles.
Proteins
Try to have some canned or dried beans, canned fish, nuts and nut butter in your pantry. Beans, lentils and other legumes can be especially low-cost and used in a variety of ways.
Grains
Grains are very shelf-stable and versatile. Rice, pasta, couscous and other grains can be used as side dishes, or to make many different other dishes such as soups, stews and casseroles. Whole grain foods like oats can be eaten for breakfast, but don’t forget you can also to use them in muffins and cookies to boost nutrients and fiber.
Dairy
There are many varieties of shelf-stable fluid milk available, but people don’t often realize that fresh milk can be frozen for up to three months. If you find some on sale and have a little extra freezer space, pick up an extra gallon or two. Solid cheese can also be grated and frozen, but once it’s thawed after freezing, the texture may change somewhat.
Grandma B’s Bean Soup
- 3 carrots, peeled and shredded
- 2 medium potatoes, peeled and diced
- 3 stalks celery, sliced
- 1 medium onion, diced
- 2 c. cubed, cooked ham
- 4 (15-oz.) cans navy beans (low sodium) – can substitute soaked, cooked dry beans
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp. onion powder
- 12 c. water
- Salt and pepper to taste
Place carrots, potatoes, celery, onion and ham in a large pot. Rinse and drain the beans. Add to pot. Add water, garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper. Cook soup on medium to high heat until vegetables are soft, approximately 3 hours.
Source: NDSU Extension Service
Halupsi (Cabbage Rolls)
- 1 head cabbage
- 1 pound ground beef, 93% lean
- 1/2 small onion finely chopped
- 1/2 c. rice (parboiled)
- 1/2 c. carrots, shredded
- 1/2 c. green pepper, chopped
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. pepper
- 1 can tomato soup
- 1 can tomato sauce
- 1/2 c. sour cream
- 1 tsp. vinegar
- 1/2 c. water
Remove the cabbage core. Place cabbage head into a deep pot and cover with hot water. Steam until the leaves are all softened. Drain the cabbage. Separate cabbage leaves and set aside.
Mix meat, onion, rice, carrot, green pepper, salt and pepper in a bowl. Roll a spoonful of the meat and rice mixture into a cabbage leaf and place in a pan. Makes about seven rolls.
In a separate bowl, mix together tomato soup, tomato sauce, sour cream and vinegar. Pour mixture over cabbage rolls. Bake at 350 degrees for 2 hours. About half way through cooking, pour 1/2 cup of water over the rolls to keep them from drying out.
Bake until rice is soft and the mixture reaches 160 degrees. Spoon sauce from the bottom of the pan over the top of each roll just before serving.
Source: NDSU Extension Service
Avocado Salsa
- 2 avocados, cubed
- 2 Roma tomatoes, seeded and diced
- 1/4 red onion, diced
- 1/2 lime, juiced
- 2 Tbsp. cilantro, finely chopped
- 1/4 tsp. garlic powder
- Salt and pepper to taste
Combine all ingredients in a bowl. Gently stir to combine
Source: NDSU Extension Service
Roasted Parmesan Garlic Potatoes
- 2 large red potatoes
- 1 large russet potato
- 1 large sweet potato
- 1 medium red onion
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 2 Tbsp. unsalted butter, melted
- 5 cloves of garlic, minced
- 1 tsp. dried thyme
- 1/2 tsp. dried oregano
- 1/2 tsp. dried basil
- 1/3 c. freshly grated Parmesan
- 1/8 tsp. salt
- 1/8 tsp. pepper
- 2 Tbsp. parsley leaves, chopped
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Wash and slice potatoes and onion into 1/4-inch slices. In a round pie plate, line the potatoes and onion alternately.
In a bowl, combine melted butter, olive oil, herbs, salt, pepper, Parmesan and minced garlic. Drizzle the mixture over the potato and onion round, brushing the herbs and Parmesan left over the top.
Place in the oven for 1 hour or until fork tender with crispy edges. Serve warm, with a little fresh parsley and a dash of parmesan.
Source: NDSU Extension Service
Slow Cooker Harvest Apple Crisp
- 6 large gala apples
- 3/4 c. brown sugar
- 2 tsp. cinnamon, divided
- 1 tsp. lemon juice
- 3 c. rolled oats
- 1/8 tsp. salt
- 5 Tbsp. butter
After apples have been washed, core, slice and place them into a large bowl. Top the apples with 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, and lemon juice. Toss to combine. Place the apple mixture in the bottom of the slow cooker.
In the same large bowl, combine oats, remaining brown sugar, cinnamon, and salt. Stir until combined. Cut the butter into the bowl and stir, forming a sand-like texture. There will be small chunks of butter, which is normal.
Sprinkle the mixture on top of the apples. Turn the slow cooker on high and cook for 2 hours with the cover on. After 2 hours, remove the lid of slow cooker and continue to cook for another hour. Serve with Greek yogurt or ice cream of your choosing.
Source: NDSU Extension Service
Slow Cooker Honey Granola
- 4 c. old-fashioned oats, uncooked
- 6 Tbsp. honey
- 1/2 c. flax
- 1 c. bran cereal
- 1 c. raisins
- 1/4 c. canola oil
Pour all ingredients into a 6-quart slow cooker and mix well. Put the cover on a little bit askew and cook on low for about 3 hours, stirring occasionally.
Let cool on parchment paper and store in an airtight container for 1 to 2 weeks.
Source: NDSU Extension Service
