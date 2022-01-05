Last week, we heard a radio segment about the teen slang trends of 2021. Much to our Savages’ dismay, my husband and I have begun adding these new words to our vocabulary.
We’re hoping to avoid being cheugy, extra or basic. Therefore, we’ve begun to interject these new words into our family’s conversations any chance we get. For some reason, our kids seem to get big mad and a little salty when we say things like, “that is so sus,” or “man, you’re bussin.”
Now, maybe we’re acting like pick-me parents, and I don’t mean to flex, but we’re slayin’ the new words. Our kids are left shooketh. I mean, big yikes, the Savage ‘rents are so Gucci. There’s no denying it, periodt.
As we approached New Year’s, I thought of these new words. A dear friend had invited all her Facebook friends to choose a word, not a resolution, to guide 2022. The idea is simple. Instead of putting together a to-do list for the New Year, pick a single word to be your guiding light.
The thought behind this is that traditional resolutions follow a do-have-be model. For example, if I reduce my screen time, I’ll have more time in my day for other things, and I’ll be more productive or connected to my family.
Here’s the thing: when we resolve to do something, it almost always points to a greater thing we wish to be, like Productive or Connected. We lose weight or exercise to be healthy. Save money to be independent. Get organized to be unencumbered. The list goes on.
What is the endgame for our resolutions? What is it we want to be? That “be” word is what we should weave into our 2022 days. There might be many ways to achieve it besides the one or two things traditional resolutions box us into doing.
I’m a little embarrassed to admit it, but last year my word was, “suck.” I had thought about it a lot, and I kept hearing the Washington Capitals Great 8, Alex Ovechkin, saying during their Stanley Cup-winning season, “This year, we won’t be the suck.” That was it for me. In 2021, I strove not to be the suck.
For me, that meant setting boundaries and limits, knowing when it was better to walk away from toxic environments or interactions. It meant unfriending and unfollowing on social media and, sometimes, in real life.
I learned to check my reactions to situations and to be mindful of those I put myself in. That’s what I wanted to be or, in this case, not be, the suck for myself or others.
Also, the word “suck” aptly covered me when I felt the weight of something out of my control. I’d begin to survey the situation or play out a scenario in my mind, take a step back, and say, “suck it.”
For me, it was the down and dirty summary of the serenity prayer, learning to “accept the things I can’t change and having the wisdom to identify them.” Suck it.
When I think of the objective of sucking it up, our vacuum comes to mind. When we drag in dirt and muck from the outside world, our vacuum sucks it up. When our 70-pound long-haired dog sheds the fur weighing her down, the vacuum sucks it up. When hundreds of annoying Asian lady beetles swarmed our home in November, our vacuum sucked them up.
After vacuuming, we empty its contents into the trash and take it to the curb. Suck up the muck, the weight and the annoyance, throw them away, and remove them from your space. Suck it. My 2021 word was suck.
I’m still thinking of the word I’ll choose to guide 2022. I haven’t yet decided what speaks most to my heart. Will it be bussin’? Will it slay? I’m not sure, but I sure hope it does.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.