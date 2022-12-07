I am counting the days until the shortest one on Dec. 21 because the days start to get longer. I am unsure whether they give us longer days at sunrise or sunset, but I am ready for whichever it is. Sunset before 5 p.m. makes for a very short day. To be honest, I can hardly believe we are in December already.
It is officially the holiday season and I hope it’s better for visiting this year than in past years. My recollection is that 2019 was the last normal Christmas. I hope to see many more friends this year.
I see many stores are selling bulbs to force. We all know daffodils are poisonous, even the deer won’t eat them, but bear in mind, Amaryllis, paperwhites and hyacinth bulbs are also poisonous. Hyacinth, in particular, can cause an unpleasant reaction on your skin, so be careful when you pot them up. For some reason, amaryllis always calls my name in the stores. At least that’s what I tell Larry.
Many folks are buying their trees and I have just a few reminders. Be sure the tree you choose is not too large for the room. Take something to measure so you don’t have a lot of trimming once you get it home. I remember one year we had to cut the bottom up several feet just to get the tree to fit in the room. If possible, bring it in the garage or cool basement for a day or so to let it adjust to warmer temperatures. Its branches will relax a little, allowing you to pick the best side.
People may tell you to shake the tree and if needles drop, don’t buy it. Conifers normally drop their 3 to 5-year-old needles throughout winter, so if you’re getting some of that natural leaf fall in your garage, not to worry. Actually, it may be a good idea to give it a good shake before you bring it inside.
It’s important to place your tree away from fireplaces, radiators or heat vents. Before you put it up, make sure you have a tree stand that holds about a gallon of water and is easy to fill. A Christmas tree can absorb between 2 pints and a gallon of water PER day, and you need to be sure it always has water. If it does go dry, an air lock can form in the trunk that can keep the tree from absorbing water again. So, put someone in the family in charge of checking and filling the water daily. Doing it at the same time every day helps to remember.
Obviously, raising the humidity in the house would be a huge help, but that’s not really an option for most of us. Using Wilt Pruf on the tree when you first bring it home will make a big difference with regard to how the tree survives and how it looks.
A decorative evergreen ball for outdoor use can be made by pushing short evergreen sprigs into a foam ball. When it’s full, use some Wilt Pruf and trim with ribbons, bows or some bittersweet or holly. Although holly makes a beautiful outdoor shrub, the sharp needles on the dried leaves are nasty when you’re raking them. We had them at our other home, but none up here. If you want gorgeous red holly berries, there must be a male tree to pollinate the female.
Take your children or grandchildren for a walk under some evergreen trees and gather some pinecones. Before you do anything with them, they need to dry and open up. Plan on at least 5 days for them to dry in the house. You can use them as a fire starter for your fireplace indoors or a bonfire outside. A basket of pinecones to set beside the fireplace is a nice gift. Add a red bow on the handle and it’s ready to give.
Here is an easy-to-make bird feeder the kids will enjoy making. First, tie some cord firmly around each pinecone, long enough to easily hang it outdoors. Then, use small wooden sticks to put some peanut butter in among the crevices of the pinecone. You can hang it like that or roll it in some bird seed first. Either way, the birds will love it.
Whatever you do, stay warm.
