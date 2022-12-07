Sally Mullins

I am counting the days until the shortest one on Dec. 21 because the days start to get longer. I am unsure whether they give us longer days at sunrise or sunset, but I am ready for whichever it is. Sunset before 5 p.m. makes for a very short day. To be honest, I can hardly believe we are in December already. 

It is officially the holiday season and I hope it’s better for visiting this year than in past years. My recollection is that 2019 was the last normal Christmas. I hope to see many more friends this year. 

(0) comments

