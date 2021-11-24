Bringing of the Greens
Embrace the Christmas tradition of “bringing in the greens” at the Co-op in Romney this Friday and Saturday, Nov. 26 and 27, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Bring in your fresh-cut greenery and branches, which will be transformed into holiday decorations for homes and storefronts. Volunteers and the public are welcome to join in and help.
For more information, call the Co-op at 304-822-5150.
Gingerbread man hunt
Fliers for this fun, holiday-themed contest will be sent home with elementary schoolers in the county. Gingerbread men will be placed around Romney businesses and residences, and each gingerbread man found will have a letter to unlock a special code. Prizes will be offered for contest winners.
This contest will run from this Friday, Nov. 26, until Dec. 23, and is sponsored by Gina’s Soft Cloth Shop in Romney. Keep an eye on their Facebook page for updates.
Festival of Lights
The 9th annual Christmas Festival of Lights will kick off at 5 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 27) at Central Hampshire Park in Augusta with a lighting ceremony, complete with free admission, hot chocolate, coffee and cookies, as well as a visit from Santa. The lighting of the giant Christmas tree will be at 5:30 p.m., and folks are welcome to enjoy the 230 light displays in the park.
The festival will run until January.
Hope Christian play
Hope Christian Church in Augusta presents “The Mystery,” a Christmas program that tells the story of Jesus in an interactive way.
The program will be held Dec. 3, 5, 10 and 11 at 7 p.m., and Dec. 12 at both 2 and 7 p.m. There will be a free-will offering as well.
Romney town lighting
The annual lighting of the town will be on Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m. in front of the old courthouse. Beginning at 4 p.m., businesses downtown will be open late, participating in a free “cookie crawl” for families. Hot chocolate will be available as well. Entertainment will be provided by the Honeybee Community Choir and the Ukulele Club.
Festival of Trees
On the lawn of the Courthouse Annex building in Romney will be a forest of beautifully decorated trees, donated by local businesses, civic groups and more, and the forest will officially be lit on Dec. 3 in conjunction with the Romney town lighting.
American Legion Post 91 soup sale
The American Legion in Romney will be offering soups and sandwiches for sale on Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. until they run out as a part of the Romney lighting ceremony and Winterfest celebration.
Co-op Christmas open house
The Co-op, Romney’s hub for the arts, will be holding their Christmas open house Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. All are invited to come and enjoy a festive atmosphere with food, wine, art demonstrations and music.
The Co-op is located in Romney at 56 S. Marsham Street, the brick building sharing a lawn with Taggart Hall.
The River House artisan market
Get some of your holiday shopping done locally at The River House’s artisan market on Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Support local artists by shopping their locally-made goods.
Craft bazaar at the Bottling Works
Faith-Family-Crafting is hosting their 2021 Christmas Craft Bazaar on Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Bottling Works in Romney. Local vendors will be selling handmade/homemade goods, and there will also be Christmas crafting workshops held throughout the day.
Visit their Facebook page.
‘Gods Gifts of Love’
Sponsored by Hanging Rock Church of the Brethren, X-Press Stop Liberty at North River, Slanesville Ruritan Club, North River Ruritan Club and Dollar General in Capon Bridge, the annual “Gods Gifts of Love” signup event will be Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. until noon.
The signup will be held at Hanging Rock Church of the Brethren (11800 Northwestern Pike, Augusta). For additional information, or if you have questions, call 304-359-0652 or 304-359-0728.
Capon Bridge Christmas parade
Capon Bridge is holding its 1st-ever Christmas parade on Dec. 4 at 4 p.m. The parade, sponsored by K&C Construction, will begin at the Capon Bridge Town Park (on Capon School Street) and head down Cold Stream and around Whitacre Loop.
Parking is available on School Street and at the Blue Marlin Plaza.
Capon Bridge town lighting
As a part of Light Up Capon Bridge, the town will be holding its annual tree lighting at 5 p.m. on Dec. 4, right after the Christmas parade. The lighting will be at the Public Library, and folks can enjoy hot cocoa and caroling while they experience “Light Up Capon Bridge.”
Christmas forest at CB library pavilion
Opening on Dec. 4 with the CB town lighting, the 1st-ever Christmas Forest will be at the library’s pavilion, and will run until Jan. 1. Guides will be present in the forest on the evening of Dec. 4 and 5, Dec. 11 and 12, and Dec. 18 and 19 to accept donations and answer any questions visitors may have. On all other dates, it’ll be a self-guided tour.
Springfield’s Christmas in the Square
Starting at 4 p.m. Dec. 4, the 1st annual Christmas in the Square will kick off in Springfield. The event, created to bring awareness of the true meaning of the holiday, will include a tree lighting, a live Nativity with a reading of the real story of Christmas, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, caroling and so much more.
There will also be gifts for children aged infant to 12, as well as hot chocolate and cookies for all. There will also be sign interpreters for the deaf community present, and family fun for everyone.
Paw Paw Christmas parade
The parade will begin at 4:30 on Dec. 5, at Kimble Funeral Home in Paw Paw, traveling down Winchester Street to the Bank of Romney. Lineup will be at 4 p.m., and the planning committee will award 5 Santa’s Helpers with a cash prize. Sign up to be eligible for prizes by calling 301-268-0191 or emailing crabtreenat@yahoo.com.
Paw Paw Lights of Love tree lighting
The Paw Paw High School Alumni Association is hosting the Lights of Love tree this year, with the ceremony immediately following the Christmas Parade Dec. 5. There will be cookies and punch available after the tree lighting at the Paw Paw United Methodist Church.
Romney First Baptist
• The youth will present their 2021 Christmas Program, “The Lord is My Shepherd,” during the morning worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 5.
• The sanctuary choir will present the Christmas cantata “Bethlehem Morning”, during the morning worship service at 11 a.m. Dec. 12.
• A different kind of presentation will occur during the 11 a.m. worship service Dec. 19. A 1-act “radio” play called “Jacob’s Gift,” adapted from the beloved children’s book by Max Lucado, will be performed.
• An in-person Christmas Communion Service will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19. Music will be provided by the sanctuary choir and others.
Social distancing will be practiced in accordance with current guidelines. The church is at 325 W. Main Street.
