Photos by Lisa Elmaleh, Review Correspondent
Garrett Lease, a 21-year-old farmer who works on his father’s farm in Slanesville, is optimistic.
“In the years to come, I think our hay business is going to be more than what it is now.”
Garrett’s dad, George Lease, shares his son’s optimism: “I can foresee the future where the hay industry is going to keep climbing as far as price goes, assuming you can get the land.”
That assumption raises a few questions. Over the next 10 to 20 years, will the Leases and other hay farmers in Hampshire County be able to find land for hay making? For that matter, will hay prices actually keep climbing? Does Garrett represent a new generation of commercial hay farmers or will he become a lonely relic of a dwindling craft?
To answer these questions, let’s look at some housing development numbers and hear from both hay farmers and real estate agents.
First, some context: Hampshire County covers 640.2 square miles, which means 409,728 acres. This is all we have. We’re not going to find any more space, short of developing multiple high-rise apartments or incorporating a nearby county. The more houses and roads, the less farm land available, including hay fields.
Since 2010, housing development in the county has slowed. Housing units in Hampshire County, as defined by the Census, increased about 5% between 2010 and 2019 (from 13,339 units to 14,019). In comparison, housing units increased 19% during the previous decade.
This slower growth resulted, in part, because the county adopted new land use ordinances in 2009 (and updated them in 2010, 2011 and 2016). These ordinances placed stricter requirements on subdivision developments.
“Because of these new restrictions,” said Sandra Hunt, a real estate agent and vice president of the Hampshire County Planning Commission, “Farms aren’t being bought to be developed. We’re seeing buyers use land a lot more as it is, not breaking it into parcels.”
She added, “Hayfields are somewhat protected. Hayfield acreage won’t increase, but I don’t think it’s going to go down.”
More importantly, home ownership has changed. Relative to a decade ago, a larger percentage of owners are now part-time residents, according to data from the Census Bureau. In 2012, less than a quarter of the county’s housing units (23%) were occupied by owners who were not full-time residents; in 2019, more than one-third (34%) were part-time owners. Several real estate agents said the increase reflects vacation- and retirement-home buying.
“There’s not a lot of farm ground coming to market. Some farmers and investors are looking for ground to build chicken houses, but sellers usually put restrictions on this use when they sell it,” said real-estate broker Keenan Shanholtz. “Nobody wants to live next to a chicken house.”
Although few farms may be for sale in the near future, the people who do buy farms for 2nd homes or future retirement may create new opportunities for the county’s commercial haymakers. Out-of-state buyers are not usually farmers themselves, but they often lease their fields to neighbors who are, either for cattle or hay.
As a result, owners — even if they are not full-time residents — can claim a farm exemption for tax purposes while keeping their land productive and well maintained. Farms that in previous decades would be sold for a crop of new houses now remain available for agricultural use, like making hay.
The Leases have another reason to be optimistic: the economics of making hay versus running cattle. Many farms that run cattle (either dairy or beef) are deciding not to make their own hay. Cattle farmers can take fields previously used for hay to expand their herds and avoid the substantial costs required both for maintaining or upgrading the necessary machines (balers, tedders and rakes) and for the time and labor to make the hay.
Buddy Dunlap, owner of a farm that raises grass-fed cattle, says it would cost almost as much to grow their own hay as it does to buy it (noted in this paper, Sept. 9, 2020, page C1). And George Lease has been delivering hay to dairy farmers in Harrisonburg, Va., because they’ve found that it’s economically better to use their land for grazing and milking sheds than for hay making.
At age 47, Kelly Smith, a hay and cattle farmer in Augusta, is well into his career. He, too, is optimistic about the future. He runs a successful commercial hay operation, making large square bales himself, buying hay from other farmers, trucking the hay regularly to a buyer 250 miles away, and selling by the ton, not the bale.
Smith represents a small group of hay farmers who are working with a non-traditional, emerging market that provides new opportunities for haymakers. He believes that demand from mushroom farms will stay strong in the near term at least, and looks forward to slowly expanding his operations.
Land availability and market dynamics are not the only factors that will shape the future of hay making in Hampshire County. As the current crop of hay farmers mow their way to retirement, younger farmers will replace them. Or will they?
Garrett Lease is early in his farming career, but his vision for the future includes commercial haymaking. He doesn’t have a lot of company. Among the county’s young adults, few have access — like he does — to the equipment and years of mentoring that’s needed to run a commercial hay operation.
And fewer still are likely to make a long-term commitment to the hard work of making hay for a living.
“Farming is not easy. It’s a 24/7 thing,” he says. “Some of the kids out here in this world think it’s the easiest thing. But I give them one day on this place, or any farm in the country, and they wouldn’t last probably 12 hours. But I love it. I love being outside.”
Smith also thinks about who will be the haymakers of the future. Someday he’d like to set up a program for school-aged children to visit his farm and learn about the process and experience the fun of haymaking. If that plan ever comes to pass, maybe one of those children will grow up to follow in his footsteps.
There is one final factor that may shape the future of haymaking everywhere: climate change. Will we have more rainy summers like we had a few years ago?
Very little hay was made in 2018 because the ground was extremely wet all summer long. The weather could become even more unpredictable than it is now — an ominous outcome for most hay farmers who can’t afford to get caught in too many unexpected rainstorms during the hay harvest.
When asked about climate change, Garrett Lease shrugged.
“I think climate change is coming,” he said. “But you just have to work with it. I think you just gotta go with the climate. You just go day-to-day.”
We have quite a few senior citizens in this county, and as they age, inheritance issues begin to take center stage within their families. Some veteran hay farmers may be unable to keep their fields as their parents retire or pass on.
For example, Robert Lee, with help from his brother, Keith, makes round bales on about 125 acres of their family farm in Levels, selling them primarily to horse owners. The brothers are continuing work started by their father, who loved making and selling hay until he died several years ago.
Their mother, Diana Lee, now owns the farm. Although she is still active at 83, Robert wonders what is going to happen when she finally passes on, leaving the farm jointly to her 4 children.
None of them will be able to buy out the others to keep the farm operational, or wouldn’t want to if they could. Robert assumes their farm will be sold and, at that point, he will probably have to quit making hay.
If the Lee farm is sold, who will buy it? Will the buyer continue the family’s long tradition of haymaking or lease it to some other hay farmer? Will it become another type of farm?
Will it eventually host a few new homes and roads that meet the county’s current ordinances? What about chicken houses?
Although haymakers have good reasons to be optimistic, the crystal ball remains, as always, a bit cloudy.
