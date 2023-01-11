Eating healthy is key
Now more than ever, it’s important to maintain a healthy immune system. Eating healthy can help us accomplish this, and means including lots of fruits and vegetables into our diets.
Fruits and vegetables high in Vitamin C are especially important because Vitamin C boosts our immunity while also protecting from infection. While citrus fruits are well known sources, we can also get Vitamin C from consuming deep orange vegetables such as sweet potatoes, carrots and winter squash. Cruciferous vegetables such as cauliflower, broccoli, cabbage and kale are also great sources. Fruits and vegetables also have no cholesterol, they are naturally low in fat and they are high in fiber and water, so they help us feel satisfied faster.
Along with Vitamin C, citrus fruits and deep orange vegetables also contain Vitamin A. Both Vitamins A and C offer antioxidants that help combat harmful free radicals in our bodies. Other nutrients that are important to consume during the winter months are Calcium and Vitamin D, which aid in bone health. Vitamin D and calcium can be consumed by eating dairy products. Omega-3 fatty acids, which can reduce the risk of inflammatory diseases, heart attack and strokes are likewise important, and can be found in tuna, salmon, herring, mackerel, trout, and sardines and specific plant-based materials, including: Chia seeds, walnuts, flax seeds, broccoli, cauliflower, spinach, and other fortified products.
The ChooseMyPlate.gov site is a great resource to help determine the amount of fruits and vegetables we should consume based on our level of physical activity, gender and age. Generally, those who are age 14 and older and eating a standard 2,000 calorie diet should consume 2 ½ cups of vegetables a day and 2 cups of fruits.
Other ways to help keep our bodies healthy during the winter months:
Exercise – Combining a healthy diet with outdoor or indoor exercise lowers our blood pressure, controls our body weight and improves our cardiovascular system. Exercise also does wonders for our moods and can improve mental well-being.
Hand washing – All it takes is 20 seconds and it’s especially important to help prevent the spread of germs. Wash your hands after using the restroom or coming home from work, the store or other public places.
Get enough rest -Sleeping is essential for our body. It helps us restore and rejuvenate so we can go about our day. The CDC recommends that adults should get at least seven or more hours of sleep per night.
Recipes Source: NDSU Extension Service
Asian Style Cobb Salad
- 5 cup chopped romaine lettuce (or spinach)
- 1 (11-oz.) can mandarin oranges in light syrup or juice, drained
- 1/3 cup cooked chicken, shredded
- 1/3 cup grated carrots
- 1 avocado, halved, seeded, peeled and diced
- 2 hard-cooked eggs, diced
- 1/4 cup green onions, sliced
Sesame Vinaigrette Dressing
- 1/4 cup plus 2 Tbsp. rice wine vinegar
- 1 clove garlic
- 1 Tbsp. sesame oil
- 1 Tbsp. sugar
- 1 tsp. ground ginger
- 1 tsp. soy sauce
Broil, bake or grill chicken.
Cook eggs. Place eggs in a small saucepan with cold water. Heat water just until boiling. Remove from heat and cover; let stand for 12 minutes. Drain water and eggs into a colander. Rinse eggs with cold water to stop cooking. Use immediately.
Prepare the dressing by whisking together all ingredients in a small bowl; set aside.
Assemble salad by placing greens in a large bowl; top with mandarin oranges, chicken, carrots, avocado, eggs and green onion.
Serve immediately.
Berry Chicken Salad
- 1 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into strips
- 1 cup Catalina or French salad dressing
- 1 (10-oz.) package mixed salad greens or spinach
- 2 cup sliced strawberries
In a large skillet, simmer chicken in 1/4 cup of salad dressing over medium-low heat until chicken is cooked thoroughly (165 F). Toss greens, strawberries and chicken in a large bowl with remaining dressing. Serve.
Creamy Asparagus Soup
- 2 pounds fresh asparagus
- 1 cup onion, chopped
- 2 (14.5-oz.) cans reduced-sodium chicken broth (divided)
- 4 Tbsp. butter
- 4 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper (or to taste)
- 2 cup milk
- 1/2 cup sour cream, reduced fat
- 2 tsp. lemon juice
Wash, trim and cut asparagus into one-inch pieces. Combine asparagus, chopped onion and one cup of chicken broth in a large pot. Bring to a boil, then simmer until the asparagus is tender. Remove from heat. Puree the mixture in a food processor or blender. In the same pan, melt the butter, then stir in the flour, salt and pepper. Cook while stirring constantly for two minutes. Whisk in the remaining chicken broth and increase the heat to medium high and heat to simmer. Add the asparagus puree and the milk. Place the sour cream in a bowl and add about one cup of the hot soup mixture, along with the lemon juice. Add the sour cream mixture to the soup. Do not allow the soup to boil or it may curdle.
Note: Reduced-sodium ingredients were used in the recipe analysis and the amount of salt added was reduced from the original recipe. To reduce the sodium content further, use less added salt.
Blueberry and Oatmeal Power Muffins
- 2 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 cup oats, quick or regular
- 2/3 cup sugar
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1-1/2 cup honey nonfat Greek yogurt
- 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
- 4 Tbsp. unsalted butter, melted and slightly cooled
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1 cup fresh blueberries
Heat oven to 350. Coat muffin tin with cooking spray or liners. Combine flour, oats, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a bowl. Combine yogurt, eggs, butter and vanilla in a second bowl. Fold yogurt mixture into dry mixture; stir to combine completely. Gently fold in blueberries. Spoon into muffin tins. Bake until top is golden and a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, approximately 20 to 25 minutes.
Old Fashioned Beef and Vegetable Stew
- 1 Tbsp. canola oil or other cooking oil
- 1-1/2 pounds stew meat, cut into bite-sized pieces
- 1 cup onion, cut in 1-inch slices
- 2 cups carrots, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch slices
- 1 cup celery, cut into 1-inch chunks
- 3 cups beef broth (reduced-sodium, canned or made from bouillon or soup base)
- 1 bay leaf (remove after cooking)
- 3 tsp. of cornstarch in 2 Tbsp. of cold water (thickener)
- Salt and pepper (to taste)
Rinse and prepare vegetables as directed. Heat the oil in a large pot. Add beef and cook until the beef is browned. Add remaining ingredients (except thickener) to browned beef, bring to boil, then simmer covered for about one and a half to two hours. Add more liquid if needed. Bring to boil at end of cooking time. Mix cornstarch with about two tablespoons of water to make a thin paste for thickening, then add to pot and cook on low while gently stirring.
Slow cooker directions: Spray slow cooker with nonstick cooking spray. Mix browned meat and other ingredients (except thickener) and cook on low for eight to 10 hours. Increase heat to high at the end of the cooking time, add thickener and stir gently until thickened.
Spinach Salad with Poppy Seed Dressing
- 8 cups bite-sized pieces fresh spinach
- 1/2 cup julienne strips jicama or carrot sticks
- 1/2 cup sliced fresh radishes
- 1 medium mango or 3 medium fresh oranges, peeled, seeded and cut up
- Optional: 1/4 hard-boiled egg, chopped, on each serving
- Optional: strawberries as garnish
Dressing
- 2 Tbsp. honey
- 2 Tbsp. white vinegar
- 1 Tbsp. yellow mustard
- 2 Tbsp. finely diced onions
- 2 tsp. poppy seeds
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/3 cup canola oil
In tightly covered container, shake all dressing ingredients
Baked Garlic Parmesan Chicken
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 to 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 cup dry bread crumbs
- 2/3 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
- 1 tsp. dried basil
- 1/4 tsp. ground black pepper
- 6 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves
Preheat oven to 350. Lightly grease a 9-by13-inch baking dish. In a shallow dish, blend olive oil and garlic. In a separate shallow dish, mix breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese, basil and black pepper. Season each chicken breast half with salt and pepper, dip in oil mixture and then dip in bread crumb mixture. Arrange coated chicken breasts in prepared baking dish. Discard remaining breadcrumb mixture. Bake for 30 minutes, until juices run clear and chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 F.
Chicken and Vegetable Potpie
- 2 pounds mixed frozen vegetables (corn, beans, carrots, peas)
- 2 cups cooked chicken
- 2 (10.75-oz) cans cream of chicken soup ("healthy" version)
- Pepper (dash)
- 2 cups baking mix (such as Bisquick)
- 1 cup low-fat milk
- 2 eggs
Preheat oven to 400. Thaw vegetables in microwave oven. In a large bowl, mix vegetables, chicken, soup and pepper. Spread the mixture on the bottom of a greased roasting pan or large casserole dish. Stir together baking mix, milk and eggs. Pour the batter over the vegetable-meat mixture. Bake for 30 minutes or until golden brown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.