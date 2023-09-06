Roy Knight

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. had a dream. And I’m pretty sure this wasn’t it.   

This America, more fractured than ever. This heart sickness, as insidious as it’s ever been. This toxic venom of racism still coursing through our veins. This denial of humanity based on skin pigmentation. This argument over the value of black lives. This former American President, the greatest of dividers. These hateful men and women, applauding and amen-ing him and defending him. These white children of immigrants, still somehow imaging this place their sole birthright. These white Evangelicals, still wielding Bible and contempt for people of color simultaneously. This American church, still the most segregated space in the nation.

