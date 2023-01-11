Mike VanDerLinden - Timber Ridge Christian

Life moves fast, 2022 is gone, and the new year has begun. The excitement of the holidays is over, and we’re about to return to the routine of life. In many ways, routine is our friend. The seasons mark the passing of time, and a regular schedule helps us plan our days so that we can be productive. In America, it’s important to be productive. The Bible would agree that God’s people should be busy. However, it’s not about productivity; it’s about living a life that flourishes. This new year is an opportunity to grow, mature and blossom. 

In Psalm 92:12-15 we read: “The righteous flourish like the palm tree and grow like a cedar in Lebanon. They are planted in the house of the Lord; they flourish in the courts of our God. They still bear fruit in old age; they are ever full of sap and green, to declare that the Lord is upright; he is my rock, and there is no unrighteousness in him.”

