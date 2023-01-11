Life moves fast, 2022 is gone, and the new year has begun. The excitement of the holidays is over, and we’re about to return to the routine of life. In many ways, routine is our friend. The seasons mark the passing of time, and a regular schedule helps us plan our days so that we can be productive. In America, it’s important to be productive. The Bible would agree that God’s people should be busy. However, it’s not about productivity; it’s about living a life that flourishes. This new year is an opportunity to grow, mature and blossom.
In Psalm 92:12-15 we read: “The righteous flourish like the palm tree and grow like a cedar in Lebanon. They are planted in the house of the Lord; they flourish in the courts of our God. They still bear fruit in old age; they are ever full of sap and green, to declare that the Lord is upright; he is my rock, and there is no unrighteousness in him.”
The picture the psalmist offers us is of beauty, longevity, security, strength and vitality. The description of healthy, thriving palm trees and a stand of majestic cedars points to the beauty of God’s creation and the care He provides to His people. These trees bear fruit and thrive even as the years pass by. The times may change, but the landscape remains untouched, and year after year, there is fruit. Despite life’s challenges, there is the promise of security to those who plant themselves in the house of the Lord.
As a new year begins, are you looking forward to flourishing? Are you prepared to be filled with the life-giving sap of God’s Word so that you will bear fruit in Christ? Not as a burden but as a great delight! The psalmist rejoices in the plans that God has for him. He knows that the Lord provides the nutrients needed to live and thrive through the seasons of life. The Lord is his rock, which cannot be moved. His righteousness stands forever.
With the whole year before us, this is a great reminder. The Lord is working to bring about His good will for us. He is the one that brings us security and makes us stand like the majestic cedars of Lebanon. He is the one who causes us to bear fruit like the green palm trees. So as you plant yourself in the house of the Lord this year, God promises you will experience this picture of flourishing. And as people around you see you bearing the fruit of righteousness, they will know God is at work in you. May each of us bloom and bear fruit this year, living a life that flourishes in Christ!
