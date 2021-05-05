One’s first response would most likely be that to hold such a view would be a definite double standard. Therefore, the very idea of being against abortion, but being supportive of the death penalty would be hypocritical.
After all, how could it be anything but hypocritical? An old Indian saying seems relevant here: “Man who believes such speaks with forked tongue.” In other words, it’s speaking out of both sides of one’s mouth.
But is it really?
And can a person really be in favor of the death penalty while taking a strong stand against abortion? It’s comparing apples and oranges since the 2 issues are as different as night and day.
Taking a stand against abortion is not only a person’s right, it is actually one’s Biblical responsibility. Proverbs 6:16-19 tells of 6 things that God hates, well, 7 that are an abomination. In verse 17 it lists 3 of the 7 things and which are, “a proud look, a lying tongue, and hands that shed innocent blood.”
I see no way around the fact that to take the life of an unborn child by any means let alone the violent method of abortion is anything other than the shedding of innocent blood. What is more innocent than a newborn, or an unborn baby?
The purpose on the other hand of the death penalty or capital punishment is to put to death one who has committed a most heinous crime. An example would be the case of one Jeffrey Dahmer, who according to Wikipedia, was also known as the Milwaukee Monster.
He was a convicted American serial killer and sex offender who committed the murder and dismemberment of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991. There is no way to compare the death penalty in Dahmer’s case with the killing of an innocent unborn child.
In fact, the death penalty was established by God in Genesis 9:6, “Whoever sheds the blood of man, by man shall his blood be shed, for God made man in his own image.” God put a very high value on a person’s life and considered it a very serious offense to take one’s life for no reason at all.
So putting abortion in the same category as the death penalty isn’t comparable at all. Therefore, it is not hypocritical for one to believe in the death penalty in certain circumstances while taking a strong stand against abortion.
Not only is it not hypocritical, I would personally say that it is even encouraged by the Bible itself.
