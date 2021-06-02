Eagle Scout Bret Hano completed his ordeal in the Order of the Arrow the Boy Scout Honor Society May 21-23 at Heritage Reservation in Pennsylvania.
Hano arrived on Friday evening for his ordeal, where he spent the night under the stars with no tent, ate very little on Saturday morning and lunchtime, while performing cheerful service for the camp alongside other ordealies from different parts of the Laurel Highlands Council.
The culminating ceremony where the ordealies were presented their sashes occurred around 5 p.m. after a difficult hike up the mountain to the ceremonial circle. Bret will now have to wait 6 months under the new rules to be able to seal his ties of Brotherhood in the Order of the Arrow.
Troop 32’s next activity will be participating in the 12-mile yard sale from the Liberty station on Route 29 to Rio. Scouts will be set up at the Old Rio Schoolhouse Pavilion to raise funds for their next trip, snorkeling at the only live reef in the United States.
