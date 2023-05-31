Mountaindale Church Cemetery
The Mountaindale Church Cemetery’s decoration and memorial service will be Sunday, June 18 at 2 p.m. at the church’s location in Shanks.
Pastor Jed Metzler will be providing the message.
Old Bethel Church
The Old Bethel Church will hold its annual memorial service on June 11 at 2 p.m. Old Bethel is located on Bethel Church Road off of Grassy Lick Road. Chris Weaver will give the message.
Donation for the maintenance of the cemetery and church may do so by sending it to Brenda J. Ganoe, Treasurer/Trustee, 60 Grassy Lick Rd., Romney WV 26757.
Mount Zion
The annual Mount Zion memorial service and meeting will be held Saturday, June 3 at Mount Zion Methodist Church.
The meeting will be held at 2:30 p.m. and will feature a guest speaker: retired Methodist minister Michael Funkhouser of Wardensville.
Cemetery cleanup will be Monday, May 30.
Ebenezer Cemetery
Ebenezer Cemetery will hold their Decoration Service on Sunday, June 4 at 2 p.m. at Ebenezer UMC in Romney. Everyone is welcome – please join us.
Malick Church Cemetery
The memorial service for Malick Church Cemetery will be held on Sunday, June 11 at 2 p.m. by Pastor Paul “Tony” Baker.
Special music will be provided by the Little Capon Baptist Church Praise Team, and Jeff Veach with an accordion solo.
Tearcoat Cemetery
Tearcoat Cemetery’s Memorial Day service will be held on June 4 at 2 p.m. onsite in Augusta.
There will be a short business meeting as well, and any questions can be directed to Denzil Davis at 304-496-8329.
Mount Union Christian Church
The Mount Union Christian Church cemetery and the Old Kidwell Cemetery will have their annual memorial service on June 4 at 2 p.m.
David Bradfield will be bringing the message. Laura Kesner will have specials in song.
The church is located on Route 29, north of Slanesville. Donations can be sent to Mount Union Cemeteries, c/o Cathy Thorne, 10521 Cold Stream Road, Capon Bridge 26711.
Augusta Cemetery
Memorial services for the Augusta Cemetery will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 4 at the Augusta United Methodist Church.
The guest speaker will be Pastor Mike Funkhouser from the Augusta United Methodist Church. Special music will be provided.
Hott’s Chapel
Hott’s Chapel memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 10 at 2 p.m. Services will be held at Hott’s Chapel Church in Kirby.
