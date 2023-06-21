Senior centers have board games, puzzles and room to visit. Romney has a billiards table.
Romney (304-822-2465): 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; lunch at noon.
Springfield (304-822-7627): 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; supper at 4.
Capon Valley View (304-856-3650): 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday and Friday; lunch at noon
Activities
Thursday, June 22, Springfield: 3-4p.m. Craft day – birdhouse painting.
Wednesday, June 28, Romney: 11 a.m.-noon. Second part of gnome painting. Everyone welcome.
Thursday, June 29, Springfield: 3-4 p.m. Craft day – glass sun catchers.
*Springfield puzzle club meets at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
*Romney’s Tai Chi class will be postponed until further notice
• Meals cost for those 60 and over is a voluntary donation based on monthly income; $7 for those under 60.
• Seniors are allowed only one meal at a Hampshire County Senior Center per day.
• When schools are closed due to road conditions or dismiss early, the senior centers will be closed.
• Menus are subject to change
• For more about home delivery or dine-in meals, call Susan Copenhaver at 304-822-2465.
Menus
Home delivery
Thursday, June 22 – Oven roasted turkey, dressing, wheat roll, mashed potatoes, gravy, carrot slices, fruit pie
Friday, June 23 – BBQ chicken breast, pasta salad with tomatoes, corn, coleslaw, cornbread
Monday, June 26 – Cheeseburger with lettuce and tomato, onion petals, baked beans, pear halves, pudding
Tuesday, June 27 – Chicken taco salad with cheese, tomato, olives, refried beans, Mexican corn, tortilla chips, peaches
Wednesday, June 28 – Hobo beans, stewed tomatoes, broccoli, biscuit, orange juice, dessert
Thursday, June 29 – Fried chicken breast, scalloped potatoes, cooked carrots, wheat roll, fruit, cookie
Friday, June 30 – Ham and cheese sub, tater tots, leafy greens with beets, yogurt, fruit, peanut butter bars
Romney (Noon)
Thursday, June 22 – Oven roasted turkey, dressing, wheat roll, mashed potatoes, gravy, carrot slices, fruit pie
Monday, June 26 – Cheeseburger with lettuce and tomato, onion petals, baked beans, pear halves, pudding
Wednesday, June 28 – Hobo beans, stewed tomatoes, broccoli, biscuit, orange juice, dessert
Thursday, June 29 – Fried chicken breast, scalloped potatoes, cooked carrots, wheat roll, fruit, cookie
Springfield (4 p.m.)
Thursday, June 22 – Fish filet with bun, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, fruit, dessert
Friday, June 23 – Taco salad with meat, cheese, tomatoes, tortilla chips and salsa, Mexican corn, dessert
Tuesday, June 27 – Chicken sandwich with lettuce and tomato, pasta salad, baked beans, yogurt parfait
Thursday, June 29 – Pork chops with gravy, dressing, peas and carrots, fruit, dessert
Friday, June 30 – Mozzarella chicken, rice, garden salad, biscuit
Capon Valley View (Noon)
Friday, June 23 – BBQ chicken breast, pasta salad with tomatoes, corn, coleslaw, cornbread
Tuesday, June 27 – Chicken taco salad with cheese, tomato, olives, refried beans, Mexican corn, tortilla chips, peaches
Friday, June 30 – Ham and cheese sub, tater tots, leafy greens with beets, yogurt, fruit, peanut butter bars
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.