100 Years Ago — Nov. 2, 1921
Hampshire Post 91 of the American Legion will join with Robert Y. Conrad Post of Winchester in celebrating the beginning of the Armistice Nov. 11th. All members of this Post are earnestly requested to join this celebration and be at the City Hall in Winchester not later than 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 11th.
J.P. Stump, who had one of his limbs amputated in a Cumberland hospital about two weeks ago, has so far recovered that he is expected home today.
At the regular October term of the County Court last week the resignation of J.T. Wolfe, a justice of the peace of Capon district, was received and accepted.
Howard L. Brill was appointed a constable in Capon district.
50 Years Ago — Oct. 27, 1971
Mr. and Mrs. John H. Coryell recently returned from a trip to Iowa and Minnesota. They visited friends and relatives.
Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Kitchen, Vienna, Va., announce the birth of a son, Oct. 13. Mrs. Kitchen is the former Cynthia Parker, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Parker, of Romney.
40 Years Ago — Oct. 28, 1981
Congratulations to the Rev. and Mrs. Earl Travis of Augusta, on the arrival of a baby boy, Monday, Oct. 19, at Winchester hospital.
Miss Patti Meadows, daughter of Rodney and Jean Meadows, was selected by the student body as the 1981 Homecoming Queen at Hampshire High School. The Homecoming festivities took place Oct. 16, during half time of the Trojan-Tornado football game.
The Special Services Sheltered Workshop is now operating an aluminum can recycling center at the Diagnostic Center in Romney. The recycling process for aluminum saves approximately 95 percent of the energy required to produce new metal.
30 Years Ago — Oct. 30, 1991
A new high tech weather forecast office at Dulles International Airport, Sterling, Va., serving more than six million people in the District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, will be formally dedicated Wednesday, Oct. 30, the Dept. of Commerce’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOOAA) has announced.
A Monday morning fire at the Romney home of Attorney Ralph Haines caused approximately $10,000 in damages, according to Romney Volunteer Assistant Chief Gary McBride.
20 Years Ago — Oct. 31, 2001
Mac and Doris Young, Belfast, Maine, formerly of Hampshire County, spent the weekend with her son-in-law and daughter, Dennis and Donna Lipscomb, and family in Capon Bridge.
Ed and Sarah Morgret have returned from a week’s vacation at Hilton Head, N.C. They also visited with Jamie and Lee Simmons, who are residents of Hilton Head. Jamie is the son of Shirley Simmons of Romney.
Debra Flack, Sapulpa, Okla., spent some time here recently visiting her sister, Carol Eversole and family.
10 Years Ago — Nov. 2, 2011
Frontier Communications is working on increasing speed to the Internet. Depending on where you live you may be getting a quarter of the speed possible due to the congestion in the line.
“We are trying to get everyone up to speeds they experienced several years ago,” said Reta Griffith, general manager of the Elkins local area market, which includes Hampshire County.
More than 1,300 Potomac Edison customers lost power in a rare late October snowstorm that brought between 4 and 7 inches of wet, heavy snow to the area. A rain/snow mix began falling during the Hampshire Trojans football game late Friday night. The precipitation turned into only snow toward midnight and didn’t stop until Saturday afternoon.
Sunday morning, Oct. 30, was a celebration service at Otterbein UM Church, having held services there from 1921- 2011. Ninety years old, the final service was held and the doors are now closed. Anneva Koontz has attended this church for 85 years.
The Cottage Singers, Jenna Westfall got the end started right. Westfall, a 5-foot-2 senior, served six straight points including a couple of aces, to put the Hampshire Trojans up 7-0 in the first set of their season-ending match with Keyser Thursday.
