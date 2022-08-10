A brother and sister who didn’t start out to be educators are being honored as 2022’s Citizens’ Teachers of the Year.
The children of Paul and Anne Oates, Dan Oates and Beth (Oates) Zeilor will be recognized at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Taggart Hall grounds, 91 S. High St., Romney.
The ceremony is open to the public and Dan and Beth’s students, colleagues, relatives and friends are invited to attend to celebrate the duo.
Bring a chair and an umbrella and dress comfortably.
The Citizens’ Teacher of the Year award was established in 2014 by the Hampshire County Commissioners to thank educators who have positively affected the children and youth of Hampshire County during their working careers and beyond. It is part of a nationwide effort to recognize retired teachers who have made a difference in the lives of children and youth.
The award is now sponsored by the Hampshire County Association of Retired School Employees. Dan Oates and Beth Zeilor join past awardees, Gordon Slonaker, Pierre Sevigny, William B. Roomsburg, Mary Lynn Bowman, Allen Hott, Maureen Wysopal, Dorothy Roomsburg and Kelly Duckworth.
