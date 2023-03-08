Money can’t buy back
your youth when you are old,
a friend when you are lonely,
or a love that’s grown cold.
The Clock of Life is wound but once,
and no one has the power to tell
just when the Clock will stop,
at late or early hour.
Now, is the only time you own,
live, love and work with a will,
and place no Faith in tomorrow…..
for the Clock may then be still.
- Claude G. Pownall
Found this in old papers, but good advice.
Don’t forget that daylight savings time begins next Sunday, March 12. It seems to me that the days go faster every day. Spring begins on March 20. This winter has been nice, and that is OK with me. How about you?
Happy belated 35th wedding anniversary to our son Larry and daughter-in-law, Tina Ruckman. Hope you enjoyed your special day and many more.
Our deepest sympathy to the Jettye Loy Hott family. We will miss her. Yours truly has known this family since youth. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Our deepest sympathy to the Donnie Eugene Wilson family. He was the son of the late Kenneth Wilson and Frances (Heavener) Wilson. Ken was our brother, and it is always hard to lose a family member as we all go through it sometime in our lives.
Deepest sympathy to the Lewis Durst family, and if I have missed anyone, I am sorry. God bless all.
The other week Donna Charlton and I visited Norma Parker. We found her to be doing well after her hip surgery, and that is good.
The stomach virus is going around. Hope everyone sick is doing better.
Congratulations to our great-grandchildren, J.J., Parker, and Natalie Charlton, for the wonderful report in the paper of all your different accomplishments. We are so proud of you. I am proud of all the young folks. Keep up the good work. You are our future leaders.
Happy birthday wishes to Derek Dove on March 1, Wendy Staggs on March 4, and Tammy Dove on March 6 — happy Birthday to anyone else celebrating a birthday.
Lyle and Brenda Daugherty, Ivan and Tammy Dove, Ward, Holly, Marissa, and Gracie Simmons recently enjoyed a trip to Florida. They enjoyed sightseeing and spending time with friends and family.
Get well wishes to those that are sick. We wish you a speedy recovery. Until next time, stay healthy and enjoy every minute. God bless.
