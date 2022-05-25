CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program is reminding drivers about the lifesaving benefits of correctly wearing a seat belt ahead of a summer travel season that is expected to be busier than usual this year.
The program is working in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s national Click It or Ticket high-visibility enforcement effort. The statewide seat belt campaign runs through May 30, coinciding with the Memorial Day holiday.
People who live in rural areas might believe their crash exposure is lower, but in 2020, there were 11,922 passenger vehicle fatalities in rural locations, compared to 11,683 fatalities in urban locations. Out of those fatalities, 52% of those killed in the rural locations were not wearing their seat belts, compared to 49% in urban locations.
The Click It or Ticket mobilization was created to crackdown on violators 24-7, but a strong enforcement effort is urged between the nighttime hours of 6 p.m. and 5:59 a.m. due to the significant number of violators and fatal crashes during this time. Nationally in 2020, 58% of passenger vehicle occupants killed at night were not wearing their seat belts.
“A lot of people think that that Click It or Ticket is about writing citations or making money. It is not. Law enforcement officers would rather write a seat belt citation—which is $25 with no added court fees—than notify your family that you have died in a motor vehicle crash,” Tipton said. “Enforcing the law saves lives. Before the primary seat belt law was passed in West Virginia, roadway fatalities numbered around 400 people nearly every year.”
May is a critical period for law enforcement agencies to target unbuckled drivers due to the Memorial Day holiday being the unofficial start of summer. Law enforcement officers and state highway safety officials see the consequences of not wearing a seat belt in the number of roadway casualties and are working to put an end to devasting preventable deaths in West Virginia.
“Since the passage of the primary seat belt law, our fatality numbers have decreased significantly. Seat belts save lives,” Tipton said.
2020 in West Virginia
• 267 total traffic fatalities
• Rural: 171, Urban: 89, Unknown: 7
• 177 passenger vehicle occupant fatalities
• 84 unrestrained fatalities
• 55 fatal ejections
